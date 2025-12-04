ECOVACS Launches the DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone in India as Its Latest Premium Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Bagless, AI-driven, and built for uninterrupted deep cleaning - now available in India.

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global leader in service robotics, brings the DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone to India, reflecting the country's growing adoption of intelligent home appliances as part of modern living. Combining world-first innovations with sophisticated design language, this DEEBOT stands as the most advanced robotic vacuum cleaner in ECOVACS' portfolio and sets a new benchmark for high-performance robotic cleaning.

A Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Defined by World-Leading Technologies

DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone

The World's First OZMO ROLLER Now Upgraded

Building on its breakthrough OZMO ROLLER, ECOVACS enhances its flagship hardware with the upgraded OZMO ROLLER 2.0. Originally debuted earlier this year, this cleaning system combines ultra-high pressure and speed with real-time self-washing. Now refined for the DEBOOT X11 OmniCyclone, it delivers 3800Pa pressure – 16× stronger than traditional dual-plate systems. It's further strengthened by TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning, which uses a 1.5 cm air-cushion reach and adaptive edge-gliding wheels for seamless wall-to-wall coverage with no corners missed.

True cleaning goes beyond suction alone. In this new DEBOOT, the enhanced BLAST system combines high-speed airflow with strong suction for comprehensive cleaning. Powered by 18 L/s airflow and up to 19,500 Pa suction, it achieves a 140% boost in fine dust removal, a 262% boost in hair removal on carpets, and 100% pickup of large particles.

The World's First PowerBoost Technology for Perpetual Runtime

Large multi-room homes often challenge robotic vacuum endurance. As the first-ever robotic vacuum cleaner with PowerBoost Technology, the DEBOOT X11 OmniCyclone restores battery life during routine mop breaks, replenishing 6% in just 3 minutes. In Adaptive Charging Mode, it can clean up to 1,000 m² in a single run, even at maximum settings, enabling uninterrupted cleaning without manual intervention.

The World's First OmniCyclone Station: Bagless, Eco-friendly, Cost Saving

For the first time, PureCyclone 2.0 Auto-Empty Technology is built into the OMNI Station, forever liberating users from bag replacements. With a generous 1.6L dustbin, the system reduces waste and recurring costs, allowing the DEEBOT to run for up to 48 days with minimal maintenance and eliminating up to 25 dust bags over five years.

The station's 75°C Hot Water Soak Washing rotates the roller in continuous heated water flow for deep cleaning. Paired with Double-Effect Clean Solutions and smart solution detection, it automatically adjusts between normal and heavy-duty modes.

AI-Powered Precision Meets Breakthrough Mobility

At the heart of the experience is AGENT YIKO, an adaptive AI agent that merges voice assistance with LLM intelligence. It manages the full cleaning journey, from autonomous mapping to proactive troubleshooting, while learning user routines, floor types, and room layouts for hands-free operation.

Meanwhile, the TruePass Adaptive 4-Wheel Drive Climbing System enables smooth transitions over single obstacles up to 2.4 cm and continuous steps up to 4 cm, ideal for Indian homes with raised thresholds.

A Worthwhile Investment in an Intelligent Lifestyle

"As our exclusive model featuring PowerBoost, OZMO ROLLER 2.0, and a bagless OmniCyclone station, the new DEBOOT X11 brings a more intelligent, effortless, and premium home-cleaning solution to Indian consumers, especially busy families, large households, and pet owners," shared Chris Ma, ECOVACS' Regional Head of Southeast Asia and South Asia. "With this strategic launch, we further strengthen our vision of elevating everyday living through robotics across India."

Now listed on the ECOVACS website and Amazon India at INR 149,999, the DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone offers exceptional long-term value for those who want to reclaim time, reduce household effort, and maintain consistently clean floors without ever thinking about dust bags or manual upkeep.

If you are ready to lift your lifestyle to the next level with a true hands-free and high-performance cleaning system, the DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone is an investment that pays off daily.

About ECOVACS Robotics

Established in 1998, ECOVACS Robotics has led service robotics since 2006, offering robotic vacuum cleaners, window cleaners, and air purifiers. In 2023, it expanded into robotic lawn mowers and commercial cleaning robots. Guided by its mission, "Robotics for All," ECOVACS Robotics delivers advanced, user-friendly solutions to over 28 million households across 170+ markets, with subsidiaries in Germany, the U.S., Japan, and Singapore.

SOURCE ECOVACS Robotics