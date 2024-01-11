EDGEPOINT POWERS THE EXCHANGE TRX WITH 5G-READY NEXT-GENERATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Providing high-speed, seamless mobile connectivity throughout the mall since the official launch.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to The Exchange TRX have enjoyed enhanced connectivity thanks to the 5G-ready, next-generation infrastructure deployed by EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, Malaysia's second largest independent telecommunications infrastructure company.

Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd

Since the mall's opening in November 2023, visitors have enjoyed high-speed, seamless mobile connectivity made possible by EdgePoint's 5G-ready In-Building Coverage (IBC) solutions with all of Malaysia's leading Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) going live from day one. The solution, which was deployed within four months, facilitate enhanced mobile connectivity and increased capacity throughout the 1,300,000 square feet of retail floor space in the mall with over 400 stores and services, enabling faster and smoother connections for shoppers and merchants alike.

Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd shared, "EdgePoint is pleased to be the technology providers for TRX City Sdn. Bhd. and Lendlease, deploying the IBC solutions throughout The Exchange TRX. With our 5G ready, next-generation infrastructure and the network coverage provided by the leading MNOs in Malaysia, The Exchange TRX is well powered with fast and smooth connectivity. We understand that connectivity is key to ensuring a positive retail experience especially as more and more Malaysians are going cashless. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone along our journey to seamlessly connect Malaysians and support our national connectivity aspirations."

The Exchange TRX is a joint development by Lendlease, a globally integrated real estate group based in Australia and TRX City Sdn. Bhd. the master developers of the Tun Razak Exchange. The Exchange TRX has seen a substantial influx of visitors since the grand opening, with the heavy footfall expected to continue leading into the upcoming festive seasons. This partnership with EdgePoint ensures that every customer will enjoy fast, seamless connectivity throughout their visit.

Mitch Wilson, Project Director of The Exchange TRX and Head of Retail at Lendlease Malaysia shared, "At The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur's new social heart and experiential lifestyle destination, having fast and reliable mobile connectivity is a cornerstone for providing an excellent experience, given that e-payments are one of the popular payment modes for the customers of today. This collaboration with EdgePoint as our technology partner enables widespread, fast and seamless connectivity within the premises. EdgePoint stood out to us as a capable partner with their custom IBC infrastructure and operational readiness, alongside our shared vision of creating a well-connected and conducive lifestyle destination for our guests."

For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com/

ABOUT EDGEPOINT INFRASTRUCTURE

EdgePoint Infrastructure is a telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires to power Digital ASEAN via Next Generation Infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoints Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.

ABOUT LENDLEASE

Lendlease is a globally integrated real estate group with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. We create places where communities thrive. We are headquartered in Sydney, Australia and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Investments, Development and Construction. The combination of these three segments provides us with a sustainable competitive advantage in delivering innovative integrated solutions for our customers. For more information, please visit: www.lendlease.com.

ABOUT TRX CITY SDN BHD

TRX City Sdn Bhd (TRXC) is wholly owned by the Malaysian Ministry of Finance and is the master developer of Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Malaysia's International Financial Centre. TRXC ensures global best practices, developers' innovative master plans, and integrates smart, sustainable, well-connected, and future-proofed infrastructure. As the company that leads the project from vision to execution, TRXC undertakes all planning, marketing, enhancement, management, and infrastructure provisions for the project. For more information, visit www.trx.my.

