EdHeroes Awards 2025 Honoring Education Changemakers in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EdHeroes, a global network dedicated to improving education, hosted the EdHeroes Awards 2025 on November 5th, 2025 in Singapore, uniting influential leaders, educators, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations who are committed to shaping the future of learning and driving systemic reform across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Left to Right: Jason Ng (ALLiN Technologies), Alina Baimen (CEO and Co-founder of EdHeroes), HRH Mangkoenagoro X, and Farhannisa Nasution (Expansion Director of EdHeroes) during EdHeroes Awards 2025, Glass Dome, Singapore (5/11/2025).

The awarding ceremony was attended by His Royal Highness Mangkoenagoro X of Mangkunegaran Palace of Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia. His Royal Highness, who is also a recipient of the Honorary Award for Contribution to Cultural Preservation and Education, highlighted the challenges emerging in education such as inequality, cultural loss, and the digital divide can be tackled with collaborative efforts. "As we say in Javanese Philosophy, "Urip iku urup", meaning to live is to give light. Let us continue to give light through knowledge, through compassion, and through collaboration, so from heritage to horizon, we may guide the world toward a brighter, wiser, and more peaceful future," he emphasized.

In collaboration with ALLiN Technologies, Preschool Market, IECCS, Brands For Good, and The Saturday Movement, the evening featured a forward-looking panel discussion with Katarina Ueltschi (Managing Director of BERNINA), Bruce Liew (Senior Director, Disability & Inclusion of AWWA), Grace Chew (Director of Creative and Community at PayPan and Glassdome), and Dr. Lillian Koh (Founder & Chair of the Fintech Academy).

List of EdHeroes Awards 2025 Nominations and their Winners:

Award Winners:

Environmental Education Visionary: Terra SG

Early Childhood Education Excellence: New Life Preschool

Support for Young Talents: EB Impact

Equity and Inclusion in Education: Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS)

Parent and Family Engagement: Tzu-Chi Foundation Singapore

Lifelong Learning Initiative: NICE Global

Honorary Awards Recipients:

Technology and Innovation in Education: Saikr ( 赛氪 )

Rural Areas Education: Saturday Movement

STEM Education Innovator: Preschool Market

Contribution to Cultural Preservation and Education: His Royal Highness Mangkoenagoro X of Mangkunegaran Palace of Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia

You can access the full stories and pictures from the EdHeroes Awards 2025 here.

