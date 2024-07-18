EdHeroes Inaugurates its First Award at Global Forum 2024 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of EdHeroes' mission is the belief that education is a guiding light leading to opportunity. Education has the extraordinary power to transform lives, empower individuals, and uplift entire communities. Countless narratives have shown how education can act as a catalyst for change, equipping people to overcome obstacles and achieve remarkable feats.

The EdHeroes Awards 2024 recipients are recognized by EdHeroes Team and Mr. Baey Theng Mong at Republic Polytechnic, Singapore

In a landmark event, EdHeroes, a global non-profit committed to making quality education accessible, launched its inaugural EdHeroes Award today at the EdHeroes Global Forum 2024, hosted at Republic Polytechnic in Singapore. This award aims to celebrate those who have harnessed the power of education recognize that their success is measured not just by their achievements but by the impact they have made on society. The ceremony was distinguished by the presence of Mr. Baey Theng Mong, PBM, Honorary Secretary, Ngee Ann Kongsi. In his address, Mr. Baey underscored the vital role of education in promoting sustainable development and fostering innovation. He stressed the importance of collective efforts in creating educational opportunities that are inclusive and geared towards the future.

The award event also featured a compelling session organized by AlliN Technologies, Singapore Hub Partner, titled "Innovating Education: The Impact of Culture through Passion, Change, Technology, and AI." Esteemed speakers Cheong Su Fen (Founder of Preschool Market), Philip Hsin (CEO, PFR Strategic Advisory), Chrissie Choo (Founder of CoCreates Mindset Educator), and Esmond Liu (CEO of MadCo Tech Pte. Ltd.) shared their perspectives on the transformative potential of education and technology in shaping a better future, joining the EdHeroes Global Forum 2024 speakers line-up from 40 countries, speaking in 9 languages, and hundreds of renowned organizations including the World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, OMEP, Teach for All, Dream a Dream, Educate Girls, and many others. The forum was also viewed by 100,000+ unique viewers.

