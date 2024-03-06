EDINT wins iF Award 2024 for Proctormatic, a mobile-based AI proctoring service

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDINT, an AI EdTech startup, announced on March 5th that its mobile-based AI online exam proctoring service, Proctormatic, has won the world-renowned International Forum (iF) Design Award 2024.

Found in 1953, the iF Design Award was established by the German International Forum. It is considered one of the most significant global design awards, honoring outstanding achievements in various design categories. This year's competition saw a participation of over 10,000 entries from 72 countries, all of which were evaluated by a panel of 132 judges.

Proctormatic is an innovative AI online exam proctoring service that streamlines the entire exam process by automatically detecting and analyzing cheating through gaze, motion, and sound-tracking technology. This system allows administrators to create exams on the Proctormatic website, after which test-takers follow the AI proctor's instructions via the Proctormatic app on their smartphones. This design eliminates the need for extensive manuals and reduces exam proctoring costs. With its focus on usability and efficiency, Proctormatic stands as a leading choice in online exam proctoring services.

"It's a remarkable accomplishment for a startup's online exam proctoring service to win the iF Award, considering the competition with large corporations and design specialists at an international design competition. Our goal is to continue developing high-quality services by combining IT technology and education, which will contribute to the growth of the EdTech sector," said Dave Won, CEO of EDINT.

Proctormatic has been successfully implemented in 15 universities and is experiencing continuous growth with ongoing negotiations for non-disclosure agreements with overseas universities.

