EDOTCO Triumphs as 'Industry Champions of the Year' at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDOTCO Group, has clinched the coveted 'Industry Champions of the Year' accolade at the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES). Organized by MORS Group, these awards shine a spotlight on exemplary companies that demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainability in their respective sectors.

This recognition underscores EDOTCO's unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and industry leadership. This award solidifies EDOTCO's stature as a dominant force in the Asian market, with its continuous endeavours in pioneering advanced tower technologies, including IoT-enabled towers, green energy solutions and sustainability.

As a premier integrated telecommunications infrastructure services provider in Asia, EDOTCO is resolute in its mission to help nations accelerate equitable connectivity in connecting the un-connected and under-connected community. Simultaneously, the company places immense emphasis on supporting its workforce, clients, and communities. All of this, while minimizing its environmental impact and championing digitalization objectives in every region it operates in.

Adlan Tajudin, Group Director and CEO shared, "At EDOTCO, every tower we build, every innovation we introduce, is a step towards a more connected and sustainable Asia. This accolade is a nod to the passion, innovation, and resilience of our team. While we celebrate this achievement, it also reminds us of the journey ahead. Our goal is to redefine the boundaries of digital infrastructure, ensuring sustainability is at its core."

Established in 2012, EDOTCO Group is the leading digital connectivity infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end integrated solutions in the tower services sector. Its mission is to help nations across Asia advance their connectivity infrastructure with leading-edge solutions and achieve equitable connectivity.

With a portfolio of over 58,000 towers across nine countries, the company is present in Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Laos - fulfilling connectivity demands innovatively and sustainably to help its customers and partners accelerate sustainable growth. EDOTCO prioritises prudent portfolio expansion for organic and inorganic opportunities that carry the right scale, economics, and returns for its shareholders.

EDOTCO Group was named Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year for six consecutive years by Frost & Sullivan and was recognised as one of three ASEAN Unicorns based in Malaysia. For more information, visit www.edotcogroup.com.

