EDUCATION IN MOTION LAUNCHES GROUP-WIDE AI IN EDUCATION INITIATIVE TO COMBINE INNOVATION WITH ACADEMIC RIGOUR

Groundbreaking programme will deliver a scalable AI framework, school-based research pilots, teacher playbooks, and ethical governance integrated with EiM's digital ecosystem to support students in an AI world.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Education in Motion (EiM), a global leader in pioneering educational excellence, today announced a new AI in education initiative in partnership with Dr Rose Luckin, Professor Emeritus at University College London, world-renowned expert on AI use in education.

Led by EiM's Chief Innovation Officer Crispian Farrow and supported by Professor Rose Luckin's consultancy Educate Ventures Research, which aims to help organisations leverage AI, this initiative builds on EiM's existing digital ecosystem to pilot new use cases designed to more deeply understand the impact of AI on teaching and learning. These cases will not only look at effectively applying new technology in curriculum, but also clarify the strategic purpose behind such integration: advancing human-centred learning, ethical practice, and academic rigour in the age of AI. Taken together, these measures will enable students, staff and the wider community to work with tools augmented by AI ensuring responsible, safe and equitable use.

Through real-world, in-school application, the programme will deliver a scalable AI framework for all EiM schools – which includes the network of Dulwich College International schools; an enhanced understanding of how to best apply AI in education approaches; a practical, research-based AI playbook for teachers; and an age-differentiated curriculum designed for AI literacy and mastery, while cultivating critical thinking.

"AI is moving fast, but excellence demands discernment," said Lesley Meyer, Chief Education Officer at EiM. "Our aim is not to chase tools, but to strengthen the human heart of education — critical thinking, creativity, empathy — while holding firm to academic standards. This initiative ensures AI serves teaching, integrity, and student wellbeing."

"This is an operational roadmap with guardrails," said Crispian Farrow, Chief Innovation Officer at EiM. "By combining school-based research pilots, rigorous evaluation of impact, and an evidence-based AI playbook for teachers, we'll further integrate AI with our ecosystem in ways that are secure, compliant, and demonstrably valuable. Every school will contribute evidence so we can scale what works and avoid what doesn't."

"I am truly impressed by what I have seen at EiM so far: it has already understood that effective AI in education must be ethical, evidence-informed, and focused on learning," said Professor Rose Luckin.

"We will build a framework that tests assumptions, measures impact and supports teachers — refining an approach that is rigorous, equitable and scalable," added Dr Madiha Khan, Director of Research & Consultancy at Educate Ventures Research.

Phase one includes teacher competency development in the digital domain, an AI critical thinking framework across age bands, data and impact-evaluation protocols, and monthly consultation clinics to support implementation. Dr Luckin is also a member of the EiM Education Advisory Board, announced in September, which will provide additional insight and oversight.

"We are assembling a range of world leading assets to help us shape the future of learning" added Meyer. "EiM has the vision, infrastructure and values to lead the sector, and by drawing on resources like the expertise of our Education Advisory Boardwe are preparing young people to thrive in an AI-shaped world by combining bold innovation with academic rigour and ethical purpose."

About Education in Motion

Education in Motion (EiM) is a global leader in pioneering educational excellence, inspiring generations of learners to Live Worldwise. Since the founding of its first school over two decades ago, EiM has grown its diverse portfolio of schools and brands, offering a blend of innovation and tradition through a range of premium educational offerings across the globe. These include Dulwich College International, which offers both K-12 schools and a High School Programme; Dehong®, offering bilingual education; Green School International, promoting sustainability across Bali and the world; Sherfield School in the United Kingdom; Hochalpines Institut Ftan AG (HIF) in Switzerland; Ignite, a unique outdoors-based overseas residential programme; and Chinese-language learning and teaching platform Wo Hui Mandarin.

Today, EiM empowers over 11,500 students across 15 schools worldwide to thrive holistically on tailored pathways for each unique individual, resulting in outstanding academic results and top university matriculation.

For more information about EiM and its brands, visit www.eimglobal.com.

