Educational Advocate and Philanthropist Dr Lillyn Teh Contributes S$15 Million to Singapore Management University to Build Enduring Pipeline of Tech-Business Leaders

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational advocate and philanthropist Dr Lillyn Teh has contributed an additional S$15 million to Singapore Management University (SMU) to strengthen the development of future-ready talent at the intersection of technology and business. Her latest gift builds on her earlier contributions since 2024 and extends support to both undergraduate students and professional postgraduate learners.

The gift will establish the Lillyn Teh Frontier Endeavour Scholarship — SMU's highest endowed merit scholarship for postgraduate learners — and expand the existing Lillyn Teh Endeavour Scholarship for undergraduates. Together, the scholarships will support 12 students annually in perpetuity, creating a sustained pipeline of talent equipped to navigate increasingly complex, technology-driven industries.

To address the growing need for leaders who can bridge disciplines, the scholarships will support students specialising across both technology and business domains. By equipping scholars with interdisciplinary expertise, the initiative aims to nurture a pipeline of talent who will go on to shape solutions to complex challenges, transform industries, and contribute meaningfully to society.

One beneficiary of Dr Teh's support is Mr Lee Lin Wang, a second-year student in the Bachelor of Science (Information Systems) programme. As a recipient of the Lillyn Teh Endeavour Scholarship, he has been able to pursue his studies, undertake prestigious internships, and participate in international business case competitions freely — demonstrating the transformative impact of accessible, targeted educational support. Another beneficiary is Ms Yeow Xuen Lynn, who has been able to dedicate her energy to excelling in her studies while pursuing her interests in the SMU Business Intelligence & Analytics Club and volunteering with Over-The-Rainbow since receiving the scholarship. More information is available in Annex A.

Rooted in the belief that nurturing talent is critical, the scholarships go beyond recognition of merit to cultivate a community of future leaders. Recipients will benefit from opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and interdisciplinary exchange across undergraduate and postgraduate cohorts. Over time, this ecosystem will strengthen the development of leaders who can translate knowledge into real-world impact.

The inclusion of postgraduate scholarships further supports the advancement of lifelong learning, enabling working professionals and aspiring leaders to deepen their expertise and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Dr Lillyn Teh said, "We are living in a period of rapid and profound technological transformation. Business leaders must understand not just markets and strategy, but also the technologies that drive innovation. The future will belong to those who can bridge both worlds. By supporting students in these fields today, we are enabling the next generation not just to participate in the future — but to lead it. I believe SMU is uniquely positioned to do this well and to become the premier university of choice for students who aspire to lead at the intersection of business and technology — a place where future founders, innovators, and leaders are shaped not only to adapt to change, but to create it."

Professor Lily Kong, President of SMU, said: "Dr Teh demonstrates what impact truly means — not only transforming individual lives, but laying the groundwork for an ecosystem that will amplify the potential of generations to come. On behalf of the SMU community, I extend our deepest gratitude to Dr Teh for this extraordinary and enduring partnership. Her generosity, vision, and steadfast belief in SMU continue to inspire all of us to build for better, together."

About Dr Lillyn Teh

Dr Lillyn Teh is a strong advocate for education as the cornerstone of shaping future pathways for young people. With a background in Finance and Computer Science, and experience as both an academic and an industry practitioner, she brings a unique interdisciplinary perspective to solving classic problems and new challenges.

Grateful for the strong support of her parents throughout her educational and professional journey, Dr Teh is committed to giving back by expanding access to quality education that empowers young people to reach their full potential. She believes that education is a powerful catalyst for social mobility and economic progress, and champions meaningful initiatives that foster curiosity, creativity and critical thinking.

Dr Teh taught at two American universities before moving into the private sector, where she managed one of the largest US pension funds. Now happily retired, she remains dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting impact on individuals and communities, helping to shape a brighter future for generations to come.

About SMU

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU's education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning.

Home to over 13,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises eight schools: School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computing and Information Systems, Yong Pung How School of Law, School of Social Sciences, College of Integrative Studies, and College of Graduate Research Studies. SMU offers a wide range of bachelors', masters', and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with its schools, as well as in multidisciplinary combinations of these areas.

SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. SMU faculty members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU's city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community. www.smu.edu.sg

Annex A: Scholar Profiles

A. Mr Lee Lin Wang is a second-year student and a Lillyn Teh Endeavour Scholar, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (Information Systems), with a major in Business Analytics and Strategic Management. He studied previously in the Nanyang Junior College and took a hybrid combination of subjects, which sparked his interest in both tech and business. Since receiving the scholarship, Lin Wang has committed fully to doing well in his studies, while actively pursuing international competitions and prestigious internships to broaden his perspectives and skills. The scholarship also provides him with opportunities beyond the school, and a network of like-minded scholars and peers. He hopes to build a community of changemakers at the nexus of tech and business upon graduation. Outside of academic pursuits, Lin Wang is a Junior Case Team Analyst in Cognitare, SMU's International Business Case Club. Since joining the club, he has represented SMU on the international stage, participating in by-invitation-only case competitions in Netherlands and Canada. Currently, Lin Wang is also an Account Executive intern for BytePlus, the enterprise AI solutions arm for ByteDance. As part of the internship, he is responsible for the end-to-end B2B sales cycle — from qualification and business case building to POC, negotiation, account maintenance and co-designing tailored AI solutions with solution architects. B.

Ms Yeow Xuen Lynn is a first-year student and a Lillyn Teh Endeavour Scholar, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (Information Systems). As the youngest out of three, she studied at Victoria Junior College prior to SMU. Inspired by Dr Teh's journey and philanthropy story, Xuen Lynn applied for the scholarship in the hopes of learning from Dr Teh, and also her fellow scholars. Aside from alleviating her financial needs, the scholarship has also enabled Xuen Lynn to fully commit to her studies and excel in it, while also expanding her social network and pursuing her interests in Tech, Business and doing good. She hopes to contribute to society positively and mentor young girls after her graduation, while pursuing a career in the tech industry upon graduation. She was recently appointed as the Head of Community Relations for SMU Business Intelligence & Analytics Club (SMU BIA) — which consists of 2000+ members and one of the biggest student clubs in the SCIS — where she will lead a team in event planning, stakeholder engagement and welfare drives. As the pioneer batch of the Lillyn Teh Endeavour Scholarship, she will also be organising the Lillyn Teh Social event in August 2026. Outside of school, she volunteers with Over-The-Rainbow (OTR), a mental wellness initiative for youths, as a Listener to youths who wish to share issues anonymously.

SOURCE Singapore Management University (SMU)