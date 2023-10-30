EDUtech Asia: Uniting Education Leaders for a Digital Future

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's most prominent education leaders are set to converge at the highly anticipated EDUtech Asia 2023 conference, slated to take place on 8th and 9th of November at Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. This prestigious event will feature 400 education leaders from schools and higher education establishments across Asia, taking the stage to share insights and best practices on shaping the digital future of education.

Opening the conference on 8th November is Dr. Bart Rienties, Professor of Learning Analytics at the Institute of Educational Technology of The Open University in the United Kingdom. He will share insights from 10 years of large-scale implementation of digital learning at the Open University, including what has worked, what has not, and evidence from over 100 studies on the use and effectiveness of learning analytics. He will also discuss how to effectively support the key stakeholders in learning analytics: educators and learners. Addressing the hottest topic of the moment is Professor Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design at the UCL Knowledge Lab in London, and Founder of EDUCATE, the UK's leading research accelerator programme for education technology. She will discuss the impact of AI on the education system and the need for changing assessment practices.

Day two will feature Dr Bronwyn Stuckey, Director of Innovative Educational Ideas, who will explore how we can cultivate positive cultures and communities through gameplay. Professor Robert K. Kamei M.D. of Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore will then provide insights on learning and how educators can apply the science of learning to become a strategic learners. Dr. Kwek Leong-Chuan, Principal Investigator at the Center for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore will help attendees why is important for educators to prepare the current generation of learners for the upcoming quantum technologies revolution. Finally, Dr Jeremy Fox, CEO - Asia-Pacific of Generation: You Employed will provide compelling success stories and insightful strategies for tackling the hurdles and take advantage of the opportunities in the Asia's education-to-employment arena.

Alongside the premium conference, the free-to-attend exhibition will feature 100 show & tell presentations delivered by educators, a start-up village, and over 30 hours of tech showcases presented by our partners. 150 EdTech solution providers, including Lenovo, Microsoft, Intel, Classin, Google, GSA Education and more, will be at the event to showcase how they are transforming education in Asia.

"More schools and educational institutions than ever before are deploying EdTech solutions," says Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of EDUtech Global and Chief Operating Officer, Terrapinn. "At EDUtech Asia, we are excited to welcome educators and education leaders back together, to not only get updated on the latest pedagogies, but also to explore and experience the latest EdTech solutions available and how they implement them successfully in their institutions."

More than just a conference, EDUtech Asia is a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exploration of ground-breaking educational solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to dive deep into the latest pedagogies and experience first-hand the transformative power of EdTech.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn from the world's leading experts in education and technology. Join us at EDUtech Asia to explore the digital future of education.

EDUtech Asia 2023 will take place at Sands Expo, Singapore on 8th and 9th November 2023.

For more information on EDUtech Asia 2023, please visit: https://bit.ly/3Mh5rsw

To register for the premium conference: https://bit.ly/3Mh5rsw

To register for your free visitor pass: https://bit.ly/479yiqB

To request for a press pass to the event, please contact: [email protected]

