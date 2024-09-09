Edwards Announces Launch of Signature Optica Smoke Detectors Production in India

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards, a leading provider of fire safety and detection solutions, is proud to announce the local production of its Signature Optica Smoke Detectors in India. This strategic move underscores Edwards' commitment to investing in and integrating closely with the Indian economy, enhancing global service efficiency and responsiveness through local manufacturing capabilities.

Edwards global team visited Signature Optica Smoke Detectors at India manufacturing facility

Kurt Bailey, Edwards Global Sales Director, highlighted the strategic advantage of this move, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this pivotal expansion in India, a vibrant and emerging market. This is just the beginning of our increased commitment and presence here. Expect to see more significant developments from Edwards as we continue to grow."

Enhancing Global Reach and Supporting Local Manufacturing

By initiating the manufacture of the Signature Optica Smoke Detectors in India, Edwards leverages local talent and infrastructure to boost operational efficiencies and reduce lead times. This approach not only supports the 'Made in India' campaign but also ensures that the products meet the highest global standards of quality and reliability.

Albert Gu, Regional Sales General Manager for Rest of Asia, emphasized the commitment to quality, saying, "Through this initiative, we are embedding global quality standards into products manufactured in India, delivering top-notch safety technology to our customers."

The locally produced Signature Optica Smoke Detectors are equipped with state-of-the-art features to ensure optimal performance:

Fewer Disruptions, Greater Peace of Mind: Patented Optica technology uses dual wavelengths, multiple angles, and sophisticated detection algorithms to distinguish between nuisance particles like cooking smoke, dust, or steam and serious threats.

"An outcome of our strategic decision was to create a portfolio of 'Made in India' and our first step towards it has begun. In future, we can expect furthermore products manufactured locally for the Indian market that enables our products to reach our customers faster. Increasing our local manufacturing capabilities will definitely support our India business which is one of the largest and fastest growing emerging market globally" said Muthu, General Manager, India.

Commitment to Global Excellence

Edwards' decision to manufacture in India underscores its commitment to excellence and strategic integration into the economies where they operate. This initiative not only sets a new industry standard but also highlights the potential of Indian manufacturing on a global stage.

