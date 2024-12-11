EFGH & Embed Global Announces Appointment of Wilf Blackburn as Non-Executive Chairman for the Board of Advisors

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH.XYZ) is embarking on a journey to make finance equitable for everyone. Protect everyone, every time and anywhere. Provide meaningful financial solutions for every person that needs it.

Currently, EFGH is operating in Singapore and Indonesia in Asia, and in Africa, EFGH is in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Nigeria.

EFGH believes that the purpose of providing equitable financial solutions will create impact to the lives of many, whether it's an embedded protection solution when they are buying daily use products or sending money back to their homes when working overseas in a seamless and easy manner, embedded with simple protection solutions.

Embedded insurance is a growing business, and EFGH is well positioned to support this growth across Asia and Africa, with strong technology capabilities and a deep understanding of distribution nuances across Asia and Africa.

With EFGH's aim, to protect everyone, everywhere at any time, EFGH is delighted to welcome Wilf Blackburn, as the Non-Executive Chairman for the Board of Advisors for EFGH and Embed Global to scale rapidly.

"I have known Wilf for a while, since 2016, and have worked with and for Wilf in several initiatives like Agency Transformation, Bancassurance, Group Business Transformation and Organisational Innovations, across Asia and Africa. I have always found his leadership to be empowering and authentic. Swift, and decisive, with an eye for the future. I have always enjoyed his humour, humility and drive. It has never been a dull moment with Wilf." Dennis Ng, EFGH Group CEO and Founder.

With Wilf joining EFGH/Embed Global, along with the distinguished members of the Advisory Board, gives the organisation, great confidence to embark on this journey in Africa and Asia. The valuable insights, the experience and the guidance from the Advisory Board, is one of the greatest support pillars EFGH/EG can count on, to challenge views, and thinking, so that EFGH can be surgical in our execution, whilst it scales.

