EGX Bond LLC Issues Public Disclosure Confirming Successful 9.00% Coupon Payment for Regulation S Bond (ISIN: USU2540TAA44)

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EGX Bond LLC, a corporate debt issuer headquartered in Centerville, Utah, today issued an updated public disclosure regarding its Regulation S corporate bond (ISIN: USU2540TAA44). This announcement serves to provide market transparency and ensure the availability of current issuer information in alignment with SEC Rule 15c2-11.

The company is pleased to confirm that on December 1, 2025, it successfully distributed the scheduled 9% coupon payment to all eligible bondholders. This distribution was executed in full accordance with the established terms of the Regulation S bond offering.

Offering Details and Key Information

EGX Bond LLC provides the following verified data regarding its current debt instrument:

Issuer: EGX Bond LLC

Security Type: Corporate Debt Instrument

ISIN: USU2540TAA44

Coupon Rate: 9%

Most Recent Distribution: December 1, 2025

Maturity Date: December 1, 2032

Exemption: Regulation S (Offshore offering to non-U.S. persons)

"EGX Bond LLC is committed to full transparency and regulatory alignment," said Preston Olsen, speaking on behalf of the company. "Our confirmation of the December 1, 2025, coupon distribution and this public disclosure serve to provide broker-dealers, market data providers, regulators, and investors with accurate and current information in accordance with SEC Rule 15c2-11."

Investor Eligibility and Trading

The Regulation S bond is offered exclusively to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and is not solicited to U.S. persons. The bond is currently available over-the-counter (OTC) and may be accessed through the Börse Stock Exchange and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange on a trades-by-appointment basis only.

EGX Bond LLC remains dedicated to maintaining open communication with the financial community and will provide additional corporate information, financial records, and supporting documentation to qualified broker-dealers, market makers, or regulatory bodies upon request.

About EGX Bond LLC

EGX Bond LLC is a structured finance issuer specializing in asset-backed corporate debt instruments and international Regulation S–compliant offerings. With operations based in Utah and legal registration in Wyoming, the company focuses on providing institutional-quality offshore securities to global investors.

Learn more at www.egxbond.com, or via email at [email protected].

SOURCE EGX Bond