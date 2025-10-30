Eightco (NASDAQ: ORBS) Introduces INFINITY, a First-of-its-Kind Authentication Platform Proving Humanness in the AI Era

Kraken joins pilot program to streamline Financial Services and Digital Asset workflows secured by Eightco's INFINITY Authentication platform

EASTON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) today announced the launch of INFINITY, an application platform designed to bring secure, AI-resistant authentication that serves platforms in financial services and other industries. INFINITY by Eightco enables single sign-on (SSO) authentication that verifies humanness across distributed systems built right into the application. The INFINITY technology is designed to defend against deepfakes, Sybil attacks, and other AI-generated threats, offering a powerful layer of protection as enterprises scale AI adoption. Kraken has joined the pilot program, secured by Eightco's INFINITY Authentication platform, to help streamline workflows for financial services and Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs).

"Authentication is the missing trust layer in enterprise AI," said Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS). "INFINITY represents a major step toward solving this challenge, delivering authentication that's secure, scalable, and resistant to malicious AI. Looking ahead to this massive AI demand in the enterprise, our goal is to ensure human proof is a built in feature in financial services, and ultimately broader enterprise systems, as threats from deepfakes and bots continue to escalate in this AI economy."

Financial services is a $35 trillion market with crypto treasuries approaching $500 billion in assets under management, emphasizing the growing need for secure, scalable authentication solutions. INFINITY integrates Eightco's authentication and verification framework, providing DATs with a universal trust layer across operations.

"Human and onchain verification is becoming the foundation of trust in an era where intelligence is no longer limited to people," said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Kraken. "INFINITY is not just a tool for authentication. It is a living signal that distinguishes what is real from what is generated. At Kraken, we are exploring how this signal can flow through every layer of digital finance, ensuring that identity and intent remain human anchored even as systems learn to think and act on their own. This collaboration with Eightco moves us toward a world where authenticity is not something we check for. It is something the network understands."

Eightco continues to advance its strategic vision as the authentication and trust layer for the post-AGI world. This pilot program streamlines verification processes across complex financial systems, leveraging Eightco's AI-resistant authentication technology to verify real humans at scale. INFINITY powers secure, seamless verification for financial enterprises today and will expand into Gaming, E-Commerce, Energy, and Healthcare as authentication becomes a foundational layer of the global digital economy.

ABOUT EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is building the authentication and trust layer for the post-AGI world. Its mission centers on strategic pillars including consumer authentication, enterprise authentication, and gaming authentication. Through its pioneering digital asset strategies, including the first-of-its-kind Worldcoin treasury, and partnerships with leading technology innovators, Eightco is establishing a universal foundation for digital identity and Proof of Human (PoH) verification.

ABOUT KRAKEN

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 500 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken' onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

