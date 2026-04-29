EirGenix Advances into CPHI Japan, Capitalizing on Market Trends to Deepen Its Strategic Footprint in Japan

TOKYO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global biopharmaceutical industry undergoes rapid restructuring, two powerful forces—policy evolution and supply chain transformation—are reshaping Japan's landscape. On one side, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) have built a solid regulatory framework to accelerate biosimilar development. On the other hand, geopolitical risks and economic policy shifts are driving a stronger focus on domestic production capacity and supply chain resilience. These trends are prominently on display at CPHI Japan 2026, where EirGenix (6589.TW, EirGenix) is actively expanding its presence to solidify its long-term position in the Japanese market.

CPHI Japan: In an era of localization, Japan continues to seek trusted global partners to strengthen pharmaceutical supply chain resilience. (Source: TOKYO BIG SIGHT)

Aligning with Policy and Market Shifts, EirGenix Deepens Its Japan Strategy

On the policy front, Japan laid the groundwork for biosimilars as early as 2009, with the PMDA establishing clear review mechanisms. Building on this foundation, the MHLW has continued to promote biosimilar adoption to ease the mounting pressure on the healthcare system caused by an aging population—improving drug accessibility and overall supply efficiency.

On the supply chain side, rising geopolitical tensions and vulnerabilities in critical drug sourcing have prompted a shift away from centralized manufacturing toward more regionalized, multi-point models. Japan is responding with targeted industrial policies and investment incentives to bolster domestic manufacturing and enhance supply chain resilience, ensuring stable access to essential medicines. In this environment, CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) services are evolving beyond traditional outsourcing. They now play a pivotal role in securing supply stability, speeding commercialization, and enabling scale-up—making localized collaboration combined with international expertise the mainstream approach in Japan's biopharmaceutical sector.

For many international biotech players, Japan is no longer just an end-market destination; it has become a strategic hub for licensing deals, CDMO partnerships, and regional supply chain integration. "Japan ranks among the world's top three pharmaceutical markets," notes Dr. Portia Lin, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of EirGenix. "It offers rich potential across product licensing, CDMO services, and regional supply chain development. While maintaining our existing client relationships, we are committed to deepening strategic collaborations and exploring opportunities in licensing, commercial partnerships, and even local manufacturing to strengthen our long-term competitiveness in Japan."

Advancing on Both Commercial and Manufacturing Fronts—Supply Chain Stability Emerges as the Key Differentiator

In practice, EirGenix is pursuing a dual-track strategy that integrates CDMO services with its own biosimilar pipeline development. On one track, the company continues to expand its biologics CDMO offerings, supporting clients from early-stage development through commercial-scale production. On the other, it is advancing its biosimilar candidates and market entry plans—creating a mutually reinforcing growth engine between R&D and manufacturing.

In Japan specifically, EirGenix is forging partnerships with local players that bring deep regulatory expertise, commercialization capabilities, and established distribution networks. These collaborations will cover marketing authorization (MA) holder responsibilities, regulatory engagement, and market promotion to accelerate on-the-ground execution.

Over the medium to long term, the company will evaluate deeper manufacturing collaborations—such as technology transfers and backup capacity arrangements—based on partnership scale and market demand. This approach not only mitigates production risks and enhances supply resilience but also directly addresses Japanese expectations for "sustainable supply," "controlled risk," and "market-responsive" models. For potential partners, stability, long-term commitment, and regional backup capacity are increasingly becoming decisive factors in selecting collaborators.

Leveraging End-to-End Integration Expertise to Unlock Diverse Collaboration Opportunities in Japan

At this year's CPHI Japan, EirGenix is positioning itself as a strategic partner with proven long-term potential and clear differentiation. The company offers comprehensive CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls) capabilities spanning cell line development, process optimization, and GMP commercial manufacturing—all delivered through a seamless, one-stop platform. This full-spectrum experience helps clients reduce technical risks, accelerate development timelines, and improve clinical and commercial success rates.

Dr. Lin emphasizes that EirGenix brings valuable on-the-ground insight gained from years of collaboration with Japanese clients, including a strong grasp of local communication styles, decision-making rhythms, and market preferences. By combining licensing, CDMO services, and forward-looking regional strategies, the company is creating greater flexibility and new opportunities for Taiwan–Japan industry partnerships.

With policy support and ongoing supply chain reorganization, Japan's biopharmaceutical market is moving decisively toward localized specialization and multifaceted collaboration. Participation in CPHI Japan not only connects companies with current market dynamics but also opens the door to a broader array of future partnership possibilities.

Contact information:

Phone: +886-2-2514-0360

Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE EirGenix