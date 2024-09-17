JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxel, in partnership with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf), presents the fourth annual eKuliner Awards as an ongoing effort to support and celebrate the achievements of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the culinary sector. This prestigious event is dedicated to recognizing local culinary MSMEs that have made significant contributions to the local economy through their exceptional local flavors.

eKuliner Awards 2024: A Tribute from Kemenparekraf and Paxel to Indonesia's Finest Culinary MSMEs

Over the course of 2024, more than 30,000 MSMEs used Paxel's delivery services to distribute their products nationwide, showcasing the vibrant potential of Indonesia's culinary sector. Among them, 94 MSMEs distinguished themselves by leading in delivery transactions, accumulating a total trade value of IDR 50 billion this year, thus qualifying as nominees for the 12 categories of the eKuliner Awards 2024. These MSMEs have demonstrated exceptional potential in expanding the local culinary market.

As a trusted delivery partner, Paxel provides nationwide shipping with an integrated total cold chain solution, food safety handling, and Halal logistics. This enables culinary MSMEs to focus on expanding their market presence to over 60 cities across Indonesia, ensuring that products are of the highest quality upon delivery.

The eKuliner Awards have had a positive impact on local economies. Previous winners have successfully grown their businesses and contributed to the local economy by promoting regional delicacies to a wider market.

"The eKuliner Awards is held to celebrate the local MSMEs in the culinary industry that have consistently grown with Paxel and delivered their best products and services to Indonesian consumers," said Bryant Christanto, CEO of Paxel.

Through the eKuliner Awards, Paxel and Kemenparekraf hope to motivate more culinary MSMEs to continue innovating and expanding their markets, bringing the unique flavors of Indonesia to every corner of the country.

For more information, download the Paxel app and discover the award-winning products on the PaxelMarket menu!

About Paxel

Paxel, a technology-driven delivery company founded in 2017, provides easy and secure parcel delivery solutions through the Paxel app with services including Sameday and Instant Delivery, Instant Multidrop, PaxelBox, PaxelMarket, PaxelBig, PaxelRecycle, Lew@tBox, and PaxelAmplop. To date, Paxel has served more than 3 million customers across Indonesia with a 99% on-time delivery rate. One of Paxel's core missions is to empower and build prosperity for local communities throughout Indonesia by facilitating the movement of goods and recognizing creative economic actors in Indonesia, particularly culinary SMEs, through the annual "eKuliner Awards" supported by Kemenparekraf RI. This year's eKuliner Awards 2024 is also supported by Telin and ALVAboard. For more information, please visit www.paxel.co.

SOURCE Paxel