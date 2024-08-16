Elderly should wear elderly shoes: Zuliz, a top 500 Asian brand company worth joining

PERAK, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ZULIJIAN, China's no. 1 elderly brand, Zuliz, made its debut at the Franchise & Licensing, Digital Commerce, A.I. And Consumer Products Trade Expo. This event coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, Zuliz officially signed an agreement with Malaysia's Great Skills Sdn Bhd, marking another milestone in Zuliz "Going Global" journey. A special "ZULIZ•China Red" booth was set up at the event, showcasing a variety of products and demonstrating the brand's strength. Over the past decade, Zuliz has been dedicated to solving the footwear problems of the elderly, becoming the leader in the Chinese elderly shoe industry and a pioneer of professional elderly shoe categories.

In 2023, the global population exceeded 8 billion, with the elderly population aged 60 and above accounting for 14.2%. In this global aging trend, the diverse needs of the elderly urgently need to be met. Zuliz adheres to a user-oriented approach, developing "Professional Elderly Shoe Lasts" by precisely collecting foot shape data in seven dimensions, winning the trust and love of elderly consumers.

With years of dedicated effort, Zuliz maintained strict quality control, becoming the initial drafting unit of the China's "National Standard" for "elderly shoes." The brand has implemented rigorous quality control on every product and every production process. In 2023, Zuliz was listed among the "Top 500 Asian Brands," becoming the only brand on the list focused on the elderly industry. It is reported that Zuliz's market share in the China elderly shoe market is far ahead, with one in three elderly people in China wearing Zuliz shoes.

Professionalism builds trust, join us and develop business together! The silver economy is rapidly rising, and the elderly care industry has broad prospects. We look forward to working with Zuliz to create a bright future for the elderly shoe brand!

