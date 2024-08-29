Electric AGVs powered by Durapower's battery system used in South Korean port operations

AGV fleet will be used to transport shipping containers within port

First supply of Durapower battery systems for South Korean port applications

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd ("Durapower") is pleased to announce that its battery system will be used in VDL Steelweld's ("VDL") Automated Guided Vehicles ("AGVs") which will be deployed in a port in Busan, South Korea.

VDL's Automated Guided Vehicles with Durapower battery system to be used in South Korean Port Image: Durapower Group VDL's Automated Guided Vehicle performing transport operations at the South Korean Port Image: Durapower Group

Durapower has supplied up to 60 units of their battery system for VDL's zero emission AGVs which will transport shipping containers within the Busan port. This collaboration sees Durapower working with VDL again and marks Durapower's first supply of battery systems for port applications in South Korea.

The project builds on the strong and decade-long track record of Durapower in port electrification, having successfully delivered similar high performance battery solutions for AGVs and material handling equipment for port applications in Singapore and Europe.

Mr Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Durapower Group commented, "We are excited to clinch yet another tender for our battery systems for our specialty vehicles battery solutions. This contract marks Durapower's entry into port solutions for South Korea, and we look forward to leveraging on our innovative capabilities, strong reputation, and proven track record to expand into new countries and markets."

The AGVs are expected to be deployed in the South Korean port in 2024.

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com)

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Battery Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 25 countries and 49 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

