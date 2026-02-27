Electric Light Illuminates the Path of Literature: State Grid Ensures Safe and Reliable Power for Mulan Academy in Xiji County

YINCHUAN, China, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the vast land of Xiji, known as China's first "Hometown of Literature," spring brings renewal and vitality. Inside the warm, brightly lit Mulan Academy in Yanghe Village, local farmer-literature enthusiasts gather to exchange ideas and create. Recently, State Grid Xiji Power Supply Company dispatched the Ningxia Electric Power (Red Liupan Mountain Xiji) Communist Party Member Service Team to conduct a comprehensive on-site electrical safety inspection at Mulan Academy, delivering professional, efficient and customer-centric power services to strengthen safety safeguards and uphold the corporate principle of "People's Electricity for the People."

Xiji County holds the distinction of being China's first "Hometown of Literature." As a key venue for residents to pursue knowledge and host cultural events, Mulan Academy has become a vivid symbol of culture-benefiting initiatives and a showcase for Xiji's cultural soft power. Guided by the philosophy of "Taking poetry as the plow and literature as the seed," the academy has been featured by CCTV, People's Daily Online and other major media outlets, earning a reputation as a vibrant "literary courtyard" deep in the Liupan Mountain area.

Recognized as an autonomous region-level cultural and creative base, popular science base, labor education base, four-star rural tourism site and C-level folk custom site, Mulan Academy attracts literature lovers from across China through literary events, study tours and handicraft activities. As its power demand surged with expanded operations, the Communist Party Member Service Team proactively coordinated and implemented targeted power optimization measures.

In response to increased loads from newly installed air-energy heating equipment, kitchen appliances and lighting systems, the team optimized the academy's electrical layout, assisted in replacing aging circuits and switches, and upgraded the distribution transformer from 100 kVA to 200 kVA. This upgrade fully meets current heating and teaching needs while reserving sufficient capacity for future cultural activities, embodying the principle of "power infrastructure ahead of demand, services in advance." The team also conducts regular safety inspections, provides guidance on safe electricity use and helps improve the academy's self-management of electrical facilities.

For years, State Grid Xiji Power Supply Company has prioritized supporting local economic and social development, rural revitalization and cultural prosperity, integrating power security into grassroots governance and livelihood improvement. Evolving from ensuring basic access to electricity to delivering high-quality, reliable power services, the company has illuminated the literary cause of Xiji with concrete actions.

"We often say literature brightens life, yet electricity truly illuminates literature," said Shi Jingbo, person in charge of Mulan Academy. "We highly commend the Communist Party Member Service Team for effectively resolving the power needs of the people."

Moving forward, the company will continue to act as a "pioneer" in power supply, injecting sustainable green momentum into the cultural development and rural revitalization of Xiji County, imbuing every kilowatt-hour of electricity with warmth and lighting up hope with every lamp.

