Electric Power Enables China's Longest Expressway Expansion Project Construction

TURFAN, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, the expansion project for the Hami to Turfan Tuyugou section of Lianyungang–Khorgos Expressway (G30), China's longest highway, entered the asphalt paving stage and is expected to be open to traffic next year.

The Lianyungang–Khorgos Expressway (G30) covers a total length of 4,258.19 kilometers, starting from Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province in the east to Khorgos port in Xinjiang province in the west. In April of this year, the expansion project for the Hami to Turfan Tuyugou section fully started, with a total length of 537.246 kilometers, expanding the current four lanes to eight lanes. After the completion of the project, the traffic capacity will be doubled, which is of great significance in promoting the high-quality economic and social development of Xinjiang and the steady growth of regional investment.

Since the commencement of the project, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company spared no efforts to ensure the smooth implementation of the G30 expressway reconstruction and expansion project. It has completed the application for installation of 16 transformers with a power transformation capacity of 14,890 kVA; in addition, it has guided the construction project department to complete the power planning for production and domestic use. At the same time, the company has built a G30 power transmission line external damage protection working group to actively coordinate with the construction project department. Through the efforts of this group, 1032 line inspections have been conducted regularly, 395 foreign objects in the corridor have been removed and 121 safety hazards of various types have been addressed.

In the next step, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will continue to improve the quality and efficiency of its power supply services, and actively engage in the construction of key projects, providing reliable power support for promoting the coordinated development of local economy and the construction of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company