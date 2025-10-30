Electric Two-Wheeler Brand POWELLDD Achieves Rapid Growth in Vietnam: Launching Three New Models, Boasting 20 Brand Stores Nationwide

GUIGANG, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2025, the global electric two-wheeler brand POWELLDD made its grand debut, launching three strategic models simultaneously and rapidly expanding its channel network. It has opened over 20 brand stores in Vietnam to offer higher-quality options to the Vietnamese market.

Quality endorsement from the Global Electric Two-Wheeler Leading Brand

POWELLDD Brand Exclusive Store Newly Launched Product

POWELLDD is an international brand developed by AIMA Group, a world-leading electric two-wheeler group. Since its founding in 1999, AIMA has exported products to more than 60 countries worldwide and established 11 large-scale manufacturing bases, including local factories in Vietnam and Indonesia.

In June 2021, AIMA was officially listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of March 31, 2025, its cumulative sales have reached 90 million units, and the Company received authoritative certification from Frost & Sullivan as the "Global Electric Two-Wheeler Leading Brand". These achievements serve as the strongest guarantee for POWELLDD's continued investment and expansion in the Vietnamese market.

Three strategic models - Showcase a rich "European design aesthetic"

WESPAN PRO - Premium and elegance

Designed for urban users seeking elegance and refinement, WESPAN PRO features a powerful 800W motor, front and rear dual disc brake systems, and high-end European-style design, making it an excellent choice for fashionable urban travel.

POWELLDD SHINE - 2025 trend leader

Inspired by classic Italian design, SHINE features a lightweight and agile body, specifically designed for students and young consumers. Equipped with a reliable 500W motor, it delivers a range up to 60 km, fully meeting daily commuting and study travel needs.

POWELLDD SWEETEA - Practical and energy efficient

SWEETEA stands out as the ideal travel solution for families, students, and middle-aged and elderly users by virtue of its compact exterior design, spacious storage basket, and comfortable two-seater layout. With its highly competitive pricing strategy, this model is expected to become a "bestseller" in the market.

Rapid expansion of the national brand store system

POWELLDD is dedicated to building an exceptional, and customer-centric experience system. The rapid establishment and operation of over 20 standardized brand stores in a short time is a highly effective demonstration of this strategic approach.

Currently, the store network fully covers multiple key cities in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, and other important regions.

SOURCE AIMA Technology