AKSU, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wensu County, Aksu, Xinjiang, is a famous "hometown of apples" in China. The county grows 131,000 mu of apples. There is sufficient light and a large temperature difference between day and night. Coupled with pure glacier snow melting water, sand soil has grown a well-known "ice sugar heart" apple in the country, with a sugar content of 18%-21%, far more than 13% of ordinary apples.

In recent years, with the rapid development of the local apple industry, the installation of cold storage is also increasing year by year. However, due to the lack of professional electricians in most enterprises, it is easy to affect production, such as the capacitor of the switch cabinet not being returned on time and the failure to find defects in the workshop equipment in time. In order to solve this problem, in the cold storage operation stage every year, the State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company will organize personnel to carry out door-to-door services in various township enterprises to ensure the safety of enterprises' electricity consumption.

Zhang Yin, director of the company's marketing service center, said that since 2018, the State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company has invested a total of 35,8461 million yuan, built 149.38 kilometers of new lines, added 52 new transformers, installed 6 line reactive power compensation devices, and increased the terminal voltage of the low-voltage line from the previous 357 volts to 385 volts now.

It is understood that the cold chain storage scale of Huafeng Fruit Industry has reached 50,000 tons. With the support of safe and stable power, the preservation technology not only maintains the taste of apples, but also extends the sales cycle, but also drives the income of nearby fruit farmers. At present, Huafeng Fruit Industry has more than 200 workers every day, and the maximum daily wage of workers can reach 500 yuan.

Electricity empowers the "sweet" of the rock candy heart apple out of the circle, which not only benefits local fruit farmers, but also drives the development of the local economy. Stable electricity has put the development of the forestry and fruit industry in the fast lane. Now there are more than 50 fresh cold storage warehouses in Wensu County, and 86 fruit processing enterprises have solved a total of more than 50,000 jobs.

