Electricity escorting the smooth commissioning of the new artery of the West-East Natural Gas Pipeline

TURFAN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24th, the staff of State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company came to Turfan Liaison Pressure Station of West-East Natural Gas Transmission Line 4 to carry out door-to-door visits, and collaborate to carry out safety electricity inspection and escort the smooth operation of West-East Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline.

West-East Gas Pipeline four (Turfan - Zhongwei) project is the national "14th Five-Year Plan" oil and gas development projects, Xinjiang section of the project at the end of September this year, the official gas into production. The project starts from Turfan, Xinjiang, and ends in Zhongwei, Ningxia, passing through Xinjiang, Gansu, Ningxia, three provinces (regions), with a length of 1,745 kilometers and a pipe diameter of 1,219 millimeters, with a design capacity of 15 billion cubic meters/year, and a pressurized capacity of 30 billion cubic meters/year. After the pipeline is put into full operation, the daily natural gas transmission capacity will be more than 40 million cubic meters, which can meet the daily life of 100 million people.

In order to guarantee the smooth completion and on-schedule commissioning of this national key engineering project, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company communicates closely with the western branch of the State Pipe Network Group Joint Pipeline Co. and discusses specific measures to improve the power supply capacity, and relocates the original 35kV Shouzhuzhang Ⅰ line to the 110kV Fuqiang substation to supply power from the spare 35kV interval, realizing the Turfan Liaison Pressure Station's dual-power supply mode, and escorting the gas pipeline with high efficiency, high quality service and perfect initiatives. The company has realized the dual power supply mode for Turfan Liaison Gas Pressure Station and escorted the safe operation of the new artery of West-East Natural Gas Pipeline with efficient work, high-quality service and perfect measures.

