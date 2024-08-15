"Electricity Manager" Facilitates Agricultural Production and Ensures Power Supply in Response to High Temperatures

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, it is the high-temperature period of the dog days. To ensure the smooth progress of agricultural production, State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company has taken proactive actions by installing electricity meter boxes in areas requiring irrigation and providing a stable power supply.

In Yunlin Village, Fenkou Town, Chun'an County, the employees of the local power supply station carefully conducted a comprehensive and systematic investigation and inspection of the distribution boxes, electrical equipment, and power lines in the fields. They promptly discovered and eliminated potential safety hazards in agricultural production electricity usage and fully guaranteed the electricity safety during the equipment operation.

Lu Lingchao, an employee of the power supply station, said: "Their main task today is to inspect the electricity load of the meters for agricultural irrigation users and simultaneously patrol the high and low voltage lines along the way. Due to the high temperatures in summer, the electricity load of users has significantly increased, which will increase the operational burden on the lines and pose potential risks. Through our timely inspections, we can eliminate various electricity usage hazards and provide a solid safety guarantee for agricultural production electricity usage."

State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company regularly conducts patrol inspections of power lines, bringing great convenience to the production and life of villagers. "The paddy field area for cultivation in Yunlin Village amounts to over 200 mu. Due to the dry weather, the paddy fields mainly rely on electric pumping for irrigation," said Yu Aizhu, the Party branch secretary of Yunlin Village, Fenkou Town. "After the power capacity for agricultural irrigation machine rooms was increased, the power capacity has become larger, and electricity usage is more reassuring. They don't need to stay beside the machines all the time. The staff of the power supply station often come to inspect the lines and eliminate safety hazards, providing a strong guarantee for the increase in crop production and income."

It is learned that every year in the face of high temperatures, State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company formulates power supply guarantee plans for agricultural production. For large-scale planting bases within its jurisdiction, a "one-on-one" service mechanism has been established, with a focus on inspecting agricultural production lines, transformers, and distribution boxes, and comprehensively eliminating all kinds of electricity safety hazards. By deepening the investigation and governance of electricity usage hazards, clarifying responsible persons, ensuring reliable power supply, tracking throughout the process and assisting farmers in solving various problems in electricity usage during high temperatures, farmers can use electricity at ease and with peace of mind.

SOURCE State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company