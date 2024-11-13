Electricity Powers Harvest of 31,300 acres of Desert Ginseng in Turfan, Xinjiang

TURFAN, China, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2024, Turfan City in Xinjiang, China, celebrated the harvest of 31,300 acres (12,700 hectares) of desert-dwelling cistanche, or desert ginseng. This crop has transformed the desert into a valuable economic resource.

Cistanche parasitizes the roots of Haloxylon ammodendron (a shrub or tree grows primarily in the desert or dry shrubland biome) or Tamarix species, playing a crucial role in windbreak and sand fixation. Additionally, it is highly valued as the "Desert Ginseng" in traditional medicine.

Faced with water scarcity, soil salinity, and limited fertile land, Turfan Basin has actively encouraged farmers to plant Haloxylon ammodendron on low-productivity farmland along the sandstorm front. Preferential policies have further guided farmers to inoculate these plants with desert-dwelling cistanche, leading to the rapid growth of the desert ginseng cultivation industry.

To support the industry, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has invested in 136 kilometers of distribution network lines and replaced 382 10-kV distribution transformers. Regular field inspections by staff ensure the reliability of the electrical facilities.

This year, Turfan's Haloxylon ammodendron planting area expanded to 56,000 acres (24,300 hectares), with 31,300 acres inoculated with desert ginseng. To date, nearly 4,000 tons of fresh desert ginseng have been harvested, generating over 30 million yuan in sales.

