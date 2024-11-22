Electricity sales in the Aksu region reached the 20 billion mark 35 days ahead of schedule

AKSU, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest statistics, as of November 21, the annual cumulative electricity sales in Aksu have reached 20.049 billion kWh, successfully breaking through the 20 billion mark, 35 days earlier than the same period last year, a year-on-year increase of 11.59%.

From the perspective of electricity consumption data of various industries, the electricity sales of the whole industry reached 18.175 billion kWh, accounting for 90.65% of the total electricity sales, a year-on-year increase of 11.06%. Among them, the five major industries of industry, agriculture, transportation, warehousing and postal services, wholesale and retail trade, and accommodation and catering industry have increased significantly.

With the booming tourism industry in Aksu, the electricity consumption of related industries has also increased significantly. The total annual electricity sales of the three related industries of transportation, warehousing and postal services, accommodation and catering, and wholesale and retail trade totaled 998 million kWh, a year-on-year increase of 28.17%. State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company has played an active role in serving local economic development, and has provided high-quality power supply services for residents and corporate customers by continuing to promote the theme activity of "Warm Service Benefiting People's Livelihood and Thousands of Lights Reflecting Tianshan", helping enterprises save more than 59.5832 million yuan in electricity costs. In the future, the company will continue to go all out to help the high-quality development of the regional economy and society.

