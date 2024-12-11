"Electrification instead of coal" Warm winter with low-carbon living

BORTALA, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang has seen temperatures drop. Utilizing its unique geological resources, Wenquan County has harnessed geothermal water and electricity to ensure that people can enjoy an eco-friendly and warm winter during this cold season.

Upon entering the geothermal heating center in Wenquan County, a series of brand new heating equipment comes into view. This heating system is divided into three tiers: the first part is the electric boiler, the second part consists of heat pump units, and the third part is the "zero-level plate heat exchanger + heat pump units." The entire system operates in a tiered heating manner, and it can function independently or in series and parallel configurations, effectively achieving energy saving and contributing to zero carbon emissions.

This method allows for multi-energy complementarity and hierarchical utilization of energy, ensuring underground water balance while extracting heat. An investment has been made to construct a 110 kV substation to replace coal with electricity, specifically for the operation of the heating center.

The State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company has established a "Guaranteed Heating Season" power supply team. They are optimizing the power supply grid and conducting comprehensive inspections of the power lines and equipment at heating centers on a monthly basis. The team is increasing the frequency of infrared temperature measurements and improving risk prevention measures to promptly eliminate potential hazards.

Compared to traditional coal-fired heating, this heating method not only improves efficiency and stability but also significantly reduces environmental pollution. Geothermal heating can save approximately 32,000 tons of standard coal annually, reducing dust emissions by 10.57 tons, sulfur dioxide by 175.92 tons, nitrogen oxides by 305 tons, and carbon dioxide by 61,400 tons.

"Last year, our heating area was 947,000 square meters, and now it has reached 1,130,000 square meters. The average indoor temperature for residents can reach around 22 degrees, which is an improvement in heating quality compared to the previous coal-fired boiler system." said Huang Chao, a member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Wenquan County.

The clean energy heating project in Wenquan County has changed the traditional energy usage model by relying on the geothermal resources endowed by nature. It holds significant importance for promoting green development in the region.

