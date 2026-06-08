electronica Shanghai 2026 is coming: Dive deep into the electronics industry chain.

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- electronica Shanghai 2026 will take place from July 1 to 3, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), in hall W1-W5 and N1-N3. It is expected to attract over 1,900 high-quality exhibitors covering 120,000 square meters.

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Comprehensive range of products and services

Important business platform: attracting high quality buyers and decision-makers with procurement needs

From components to systems, applications and services: all around electronics

Technical forums: cutting-edge tech and hot applications

The visitor registration is going on heatedly now, register now and check out the highlights for the important trade fair for the electronics industry in Asia!

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Tech Exhibition Areas: Bridging Design, Development & Application

The venue will feature sections for semiconductors, connectors, switches, cable harness, power supplies, test & measurement, distributors, passive components, display, component manufacturing, sensors, semiconductor manufacturing, PCB, EMS, embedded system, etc. Over 1,900 premium enterprises will showcase their cutting-edge scientific research achievements and industry solutions.

About 14 Themed Forums and Activities: Vertical Hot Topics

This year's exhibition will continue to host multiple themed forums and activities, focusing on popular application markets and rapidly evolving industries such as embodied AI, data center, new energy vehicles, intelligent vehicles, embedded system, motor drive & control, brain-computer interface, energy storage, third-generation power semiconductors, consumer IoT, connector technology, etc. The industry elites, technical experts and academic researchers from the electronic sector, application domains, and research institutes will be invited to share case studies, market trends and provide cutting-edge technological solutions.

Click to the official website: www.electronicachina.com.cn/en to learn more about electronica Shanghai 2026!

SOURCE electronica Shanghai 2026