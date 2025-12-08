Elevate Your Family Escape with Upgraded Facilities at Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a family holiday in Kuta? Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta is a 4-star hotel that combines tropical vibes, family-friendly comfort, and warm hospitality. Conveniently located in the heart of Legian and Kuta, it's just steps away from Kuta Beach, vibrant shopping centers, traditional art markets, and surrounded by local restaurants and family attractions.

pool side family friendly dining at four points by sheraton bali kuta

To enhance the experience for family guests, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta has recently upgraded its family-friendly spaces and refreshed amenities to make your stay even more memorable. Here's what you'll love:

Thematic Rooms

Transformed standard accommodations into two unique thematic options. The Deluxe Family Room features a tropical jungle theme with twin bedding for a cozy family stay. For those seeking extra space, the Family Suite with Bunk Beds is perfect for parents and kids to enjoy their own areas. The children's bunk beds come with playful pirate and ocean-inspired designs, creating an exciting experience for young adventurers.

Transformed standard accommodations into two unique thematic options. The Deluxe Family Room features a tropical jungle theme with twin bedding for a cozy family stay. For those seeking extra space, the Family Suite with Bunk Beds is perfect for parents and kids to enjoy their own areas. The children's bunk beds come with playful pirate and ocean-inspired designs, creating an exciting experience for young adventurers. Daily Kids' Adventures

Every day is a new adventure at our Kids' Club! From creative crafts to exciting games, your little ones will have endless fun while you relax.

Every day is a new adventure at our Kids' Club! From creative crafts to exciting games, your little ones will have endless fun while you relax. Splash-tastic Junior Pool

Splash into fun! The Junior Pool now features exciting slides, giving kids a water adventure while parents relax nearby.

Splash into fun! The Junior Pool now features exciting slides, giving kids a water adventure while parents relax nearby. Game Center for Everyone

Enjoy quality family time at our newly enhanced Game Center near the lobby. From claw machines and darts to a pool table, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Enjoy quality family time at our newly enhanced Game Center near the lobby. From claw machines and darts to a pool table, there's something for everyone to enjoy. New Dining Experience

Savor authentic Balinese flavors at Djaman Doeloe Bali, our signature restaurant. Enjoy local dishes, buffet breakfast with kid's friendly menu

Savor authentic Balinese flavors at Djaman Doeloe Bali, our signature restaurant. Enjoy local dishes, buffet breakfast with kid's friendly menu Committed to Sustainability

Travel responsibly with our eco-friendly initiatives, free water refill stations, solar-powered energy, complimentary bicycles, and EV charging points. Together, we make sustainable hospitality a reality.

Pack your bags, your family adventure awaits at Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta. Book now at www.fourpointsbalikuta.com and sign up as a member get 5% off on your stay and earn points on your dining.

SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta