Elevate Your Lifestyle with Gaabor Innovative Home Appliances

News provided by

Gaabor

07 Dec, 2023, 10:00 CST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To redefine convenience and elevate daily living, Gaabor, a leading brand in innovative home appliances, is set to unveil a series of groundbreaking products in its highly anticipated 1212 end-of-year sale. Under the slogan of "Easy Life and More," Gaabor is dedicated to provide Malaysia consumers with cutting-edge solutions to simplify everyday tasks and make them more efficient.

At the forefront of Gaabor's end-of-year offerings there are many standout products: vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, air fryers and more. Each of these appliances is crafted with precision and innovation, embodying Gaabor's commitment to quality and user-centric design.

GVCW-M15A vacuum cleaner  is engineered to deliver powerful suction for a thorough cleaning, ensuring that every nook and cranny of your living space remains pristine. To upgrade the cleaning experience for more people, this event has a surprise price as low as RM69 plus a free replacement filter, hoping to benefit every family .

For those who appreciate the art of culinary mastery, the GR-S25D rice cooker  (surprise price of RM79) takes center stage. Boasting state-of-the-art technology, this appliance combines functionality with style, allowing users to effortlessly prepare delicious meals with just a touch of a button.

Adding to the lineup is the AF40M-WH01A air fryer, designed to cater to health-conscious individuals seeking a guilt-free approach to cooking. This appliance offers a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, allowing users to indulge in their favorite dishes without compromising taste . Air fryer plus free aluminum foil & egg beaters only for RM99 on the 1212 promotion is the best of Gaabor's sincerity. There is also a chance to get a 2L trendy air fryer from Gaabor for the surprise price of RM69, and available to stack a large coupon for a double discount!

Gaabor's 1212 sale is more than a shopping event; it celebrates innovation and a commitment to making life easier for everyone. Visit ShopeeShopee, Lazada, and Tiktok during 7th-12th December and bring products home at up to 70% discount.

SOURCE Gaabor

Also from this source

David Licauco's Gaabor Christmas Budol Sale live on 12.12 (TikTok)

David Licauco's Gaabor Christmas Budol Sale live on 12.12 (TikTok)

The newest face of Gaabor, the phenomenal actor David Licauco, will be livestreaming the brand's grandest Christmas Budol Sale on 12.12 from 7 pm to...
David Licauco to show up on Gaabor's 12.12 TikTok livestream

David Licauco to show up on Gaabor's 12.12 TikTok livestream

Gaabor Philippines ambassador David Licauco is set to take the stage and host the brand's grandest livestream on TikTok this 12.12. Aside from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics