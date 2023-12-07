Elevate Your Lifestyle with Gaabor Innovative Home Appliances

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To redefine convenience and elevate daily living, Gaabor, a leading brand in innovative home appliances, is set to unveil a series of groundbreaking products in its highly anticipated 1212 end-of-year sale. Under the slogan of "Easy Life and More," Gaabor is dedicated to provide Malaysia consumers with cutting-edge solutions to simplify everyday tasks and make them more efficient.

At the forefront of Gaabor's end-of-year offerings there are many standout products: vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, air fryers and more. Each of these appliances is crafted with precision and innovation, embodying Gaabor's commitment to quality and user-centric design.

GVCW-M15A vacuum cleaner is engineered to deliver powerful suction for a thorough cleaning, ensuring that every nook and cranny of your living space remains pristine. To upgrade the cleaning experience for more people, this event has a surprise price as low as RM69 plus a free replacement filter, hoping to benefit every family .

For those who appreciate the art of culinary mastery, the GR-S25D rice cooker (surprise price of RM79) takes center stage. Boasting state-of-the-art technology, this appliance combines functionality with style, allowing users to effortlessly prepare delicious meals with just a touch of a button.

Adding to the lineup is the AF40M-WH01A air fryer, designed to cater to health-conscious individuals seeking a guilt-free approach to cooking. This appliance offers a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods, allowing users to indulge in their favorite dishes without compromising taste . Air fryer plus free aluminum foil & egg beaters only for RM99 on the 1212 promotion is the best of Gaabor's sincerity. There is also a chance to get a 2L trendy air fryer from Gaabor for the surprise price of RM69, and available to stack a large coupon for a double discount!

Gaabor's 1212 sale is more than a shopping event; it celebrates innovation and a commitment to making life easier for everyone. Visit ShopeeShopee, Lazada, and Tiktok during 7th-12th December and bring products home at up to 70% discount.

