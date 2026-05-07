Elevated Materials Appoints Sunit Kapur as Chief Operating Officer

Global manufacturing leader joins Elevated Materials to scale operations and accelerate commercialization of ultra-thin lithium films

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Materials today announced the appointment of Sunit Kapur as Chief Operating Officer, strengthening the company's leadership team as it enters its next phase of growth and scale.

Sunit brings extensive global experience leading complex manufacturing organizations, with deep expertise across business integration, supply chain strategy, organizational health, technology innovation, capability building, and customer success. His leadership spans both operational excellence and people development, making him well-suited to support Elevated Materials' mission to advance next-generation battery materials.

Elevated Materials produces ultra-thin lithium films designed to unlock higher-performance batteries across a range of high-growth and mission-critical markets. The company's ELi™ films are engineered to enable higher energy density, improved safety, faster charging, and greater design flexibility for applications including electric vehicles, aerospace and drones, AI data center infrastructure, grid storage, and advanced consumer electronics.

He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Epsilon Advanced Materials, a global manufacturer of active anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Prior to that, he was Vice President and General Manager at Tenneco, where he led large-scale operations delivering automotive solutions to OEM and aftermarket customers worldwide.

Sunit holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has completed the General Management Program at INSEAD.

In his role as COO, Sunit will focus on scaling operations, strengthening supply chain capabilities, and driving organizational excellence as Elevated Materials accelerates the commercialization of its ultra-thin lithium technology.

"We are excited to welcome Sunit to the Elevated Materials leadership team," said Jim Cushing, CEO of Elevated Materials. "His global manufacturing experience, operational discipline, and people-first leadership style will be invaluable as we scale our platform and support customers across the rapidly growing markets that depend on next-generation battery performance."

"I am excited to join Elevated Materials at such a pivotal time," said Sunit Kapur. "The company's technology and vision position it to play a meaningful role in the future of energy storage, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

SOURCE Elevated Materials