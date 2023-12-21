Elite Havens marks 25 years at the forefront of the luxury villa rental business in Asia, releases article exploring the past, present, and future of the industry

Penned by Elite Havens' CEO Maya Rigg, the article looks at the seismic changes the travel industry has experienced – and explores what's coming next.

BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Havens, Asia's leading luxury holiday experience provider and a subsidiary of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey from a Bali-based business to a renowned curator of extraordinary escapes across the most coveted destinations.

Elite Havens recently expanded its curated selection of private luxury villas and chalets across Asia by introducing 32 new properties in Goa, India.

To mark this milestone, Elite Havens' CEO, Ms Maya Rigg, has penned an anniversary article, "The changing face of luxury travel – A 25-year retrospective," which delves into the transformative trends that have shaped the travel industry, emphasising the role the company has played in pioneering new experiences for discerning travellers worldwide.

From the birth of travel tech to the rise of travel bloggers, Elite Havens has consistently adapted to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. Notably, Elite Havens played a pioneering role in nurturing the trend of peer reviews, leveraging guest feedback to continuously enhance services and guest experiences, setting the benchmark for service excellence within the industry.

Today, Elite Havens offers a curated portfolio of nearly 300 private luxury villas and chalets across India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. More locations are in the pipeline.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of providing exceptional luxury holiday experiences," said Ms Rigg. "Throughout our journey, we have embraced technological innovations while maintaining the human touch that sets us apart. Our commitment to delivering bespoke, unparalleled experiences remains unwavering as we continue to cater to the evolving needs of today's luxury travellers."

Should you wish to read the article, please click here for a copy.

For more information about Elite Havens and to explore its collection of extraordinary properties, please visit www.elitehavens.com.

About Elite Havens

Elite Havens is Asia's premier curator of luxury holiday experiences, providing an extensive portfolio of over 300 stunning villas in the most sought-after destinations. With a commitment to offering the highest level of service, comfort, and privacy, Elite Havens ensures that each guest enjoys an unforgettable journey tailored to their unique preferences. From beachfront villas and private estates to mountain retreats and urban sanctuaries, Elite Havens delivers the epitome of luxury travel experiences.

For more information about Elite Havens and to explore their collection of extraordinary properties, please visit www.elitehavens.com.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 19 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

SOURCE Dusit International