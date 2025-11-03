Elitery and AWS Collaborate to Empower 20,000 Malaysian Students with Cloud and AI Skills

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elitery, a leading managed service provider from Indonesia, through its Malaysian subsidiary Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Elitery Malaysia), in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and several leading universities across Malaysia, proudly announced the launch of the CendekiAwan Malaysia Program. The initiative officially launches with three charter universities: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), with up to eight more universities on track to join.

In total, the CendekiAwan Malaysia Program aims to train 20,000 students from up to eleven universities across Malaysia, equipping them with practical Cloud Computing and Generative AI skills. The program will also host two national-level competitions: one featuring the Top 200 AI applications and another recognizing the Top 5 projects with real-world impact. Open to students from all academic disciplines, the program is designed to empower Malaysia's next generation of digital talent, fostering creativity, innovation, and the development of future-ready skills essential for success in today's digital economy.

The CendekiAwan Malaysia Program supports Malaysia's MyDIGITAL Blueprint and the Ministry of Higher Education's certification agenda. By joining as beneficiary universities, participating institutions will gain significant advantages through access to AWS-led learning and mentorship programs. For students, they will have access to AWS Skill Builder courses on Cloud Computing and Generative AI, hands-on experience through PartyRock , an Amazon Bedrock playground, and certificates of completion under AWS's Future Builders initiative, part of AWS's Training & Certification program. The program uses a carefully designed knowledge cascade: AWS experts first train Elitery's professional trainers who then conduct dedicated Train-the-Trainer sessions for 8-12 faculty members from each university. These trained lecturers then become the primary educators who directly teach cloud computing and generative AI skills to their students.

While the universities benefit from co-hosting opportunities for AWS-led events and competitions, enhance research collaboration, and strengthen visibility in Malaysia's digital transformation ecosystem.

"Elitery has always believed that technology is truly meaningful only when it empowers people. Wherever it may be, we remain committed to supporting Malaysia's vision of building a future-ready digital workforce. This collaboration with AWS and leading universities marks an important milestone in Elitery's journey to deliver innovation, inclusivity, and real-world impact across the region," said Kresna Adiprawira, President Director of Elitery.

"Exposing students to AI skills at the earliest stages of their education is a step in the right direction for Malaysia's future competitiveness," said Emmanuel Pillai, Head of ASEAN, Education & Training at AWS. "The CendekiAwan Malaysia Program represents our belief that AI literacy is as fundamental as reading or mathematics, and we're committed to democratizing access to these skills across all academic disciplines. Through initiatives like PartyRock, we're fostering a culture of experimentation where young Malaysians learn by doing, testing ideas rapidly, and building confidence in their technical abilities."

Running from November 2025 to January 2026, the CendekiAwan Malaysia Program will culminate in a national competition in February 2026, where students will showcase their PartyRock projects applying AI and cloud knowledge gained from the program. This initiative reflects AWS and Elitery's shared mission to bridge Malaysia's digital skills gap, foster innovation, and build a future-ready workforce. With strong partnerships across academia, government, and industry, the CendekiAwan Malaysia Program is expected to become a landmark success in nurturing Malaysia's next generation of digital leaders.

About Elitery

Elitery (PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk) is a leading Indonesian IT managed services provider specializing in managed cloud and managed security solutions. With strong experience and reputation, Elitery is trusted by world-class Cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a go-to-market partner in Indonesia, especially in the public sector. To date, Elitery has supported more than 200 organizations across the private sector, NGOs, and government institutions in adopting and implementing cloud-based solutions.

Elitery empowers enterprises and public sector organizations to modernize and safeguard their digital infrastructure, covering the full lifecycle: from planning, migration, and implementation to continuous monitoring and incident response. Through these services, Elitery helps clients achieve greater resilience, compliance, and efficiency in today's digital economy.

Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (ticker: ELIT), Elitery has been recognized as Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year (Asia Pacific) and certified as a Great Place to Work®, underscoring its industry leadership and people-focused culture. Expanding beyond Indonesia, Elitery has established Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia, focusing on cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and regional digital transformation. As part of this strategic move, Elitery has also partnered with Iloken System Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysia-based technology company with a proven track record in digital solutions and systems integration.

