Elitery Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ Indonesia: Building Trust Through a Positive Workplace Culture

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elitery , a leading IT managed services provider in Indonesia, is proud to announce its official recognition as a Great Place to Work Certified™ for the period of December 2024 to December 2025. This prestigious recognition is based on direct feedback from employees. An impressive 91% of employees stated that Elitery is a great place to work — surpassing global standards and highlighting Elitery's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

Elitery Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive revenue, employee retention, and innovation.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," said Kresna Adiprawira, President Director of Elitery. "At Elitery, we do more than manage technology infrastructure. We build careers, foster connections, and nurture an inspiring work culture. This achievement reflects our belief that when our people thrive, success naturally follows."

The GPTW assessment is a comprehensive measurement of employee trust in the company's future, while also focusing on the core elements that define a great workplace. These include Credibility, which refers to employees' trust in the company's management and leadership; Respect, which highlights the appreciation shown by the company towards its employees; Fairness, where all employees are treated equally and without bias, regardless of their role or background; Pride, reflecting how employees feel a deep sense of accomplishment and joy in being part of Elitery; and Camaraderie, which underlines the strong sense of connection, support, and teamwork that flourishes among employees.

The survey results reveal a high level of satisfaction among Elitery employees, further amplified by the company's progressive work-from-anywhere culture. By offering flexibility to work from any location, Elitery ensures employees maintain a healthy work-life balance, fostering an environment that supports both productivity and personal growth.

This milestone crowns an extraordinary year for Elitery. In 2024, the company launched Elipedia , a product designed to empower knowledge sharing and streamline IT solutions for businesses. Elitery also made history by becoming the first Google Cloud Partner Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Indonesia, showcasing its leadership in delivering world-class cloud services. Further solidifying its expertise, Elitery earned the Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award 2024 – Asia Pacific, in recognition of its significant contributions in advancing cloud adoption and innovation across the public sector.

In addition, Elitery made a strategic leap by becoming the first Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) to partner with Google Cloud Security in Indonesia, expanding its offerings to provide comprehensive security solutions. Elitery's commitment to enhancing both customer and employee experiences was also honored with the Indonesia Best CX-EX Strategy Award 2024 from SWA, highlighting the company's success in this critical area.

At Elitery, success begins with people. The combination of a supportive and flexible workplace, significant opportunities for professional development, and recognition for employee contributions has created a culture where individuals thrive and innovation flourishes. Elitery believes that by empowering its employees, the company is able to unlock the full potential of technology and deliver meaningful impact for businesses and society.

About Elitery

Founded in 2011, PT Data Sinergitama Jaya, Tbk (later known as "Elitery") is an IT-managed service company that focuses on cloud and cybersecurity services. With a good corporate reputation, Elitery is trusted by world-class cloud services providers, such as Google Cloud as a go-to-market partner in Indonesia.

Since 2011, Elitery has handled many mission-critical systems accessed by tens of millions of users daily. Customers from various sectors, both private and government, have also trusted Elitery. Equipped with the experience and competence that Elitery has, Elitery is confident that it can become a trusted partner for your organization's digital transformation.

Elitery's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous efforts to stay at the forefront of technology trends and advancements. By participating in initiatives like the MSSP, Elitery demonstrates its dedication to enhancing its service offerings and providing clients with cutting-edge solutions that address their security and IT management needs.

