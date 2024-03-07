Elitery Introduces Elipedia, an AI-Based Knowledge Management System, Powered by Google Cloud's Enterprise-Ready Generative AI

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elitery, a leading IT managed services provider, today announced the launch of Elipedia, their latest innovation poised to redefine knowledge management systems in the digital age. Elipedia represents a leap forward in harnessing the capabilities of Generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) to streamline knowledge management processes for businesses.

Elitery and Google Cloud officially cooperate in developing AI gene solutions, Elipedia.

Elipedia is an AI-Based Knowledge Management System designed to simplify and optimize traditional knowledge management practices using the power of gen AI. Built using Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and foundation models , Elipedia empowers organizations to efficiently capture, organize, and utilize their vast repositories of information with ease and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to introduce Elipedia to Indonesia," said Kresna Adiprawira, President Director of Elitery. "In today's fast-paced business environment, access to timely and relevant knowledge is crucial for success. With Elipedia, we are revolutionizing the way organizations manage and leverage their wealth of information."

One of the key highlights of Elipedia is Elitery's strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Leveraging Google Cloud's enterprise-grade gen AI capabilities, Elitery is able to offer customers a seamless and powerful solution for their knowledge management needs. By harnessing the robust capabilities of Google Cloud, Elipedia ensures unparalleled performance, scalability, and security for businesses of all sizes.

"We are proud to partner with Google Cloud to bring Elipedia to our customers," added Kresna. "Through this collaboration, we are also combining Elitery's expertise in AI-driven solutions with Google Cloud's high-performance infrastructure to deliver a truly transformative experience."

With Elipedia, organizations can unlock the full potential of their knowledge assets, enabling informed decision-making, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation across the enterprise. Whether it's capturing institutional knowledge, facilitating knowledge sharing among teams, or powering intelligent search capabilities, Elipedia offers a comprehensive suite of features to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.

As businesses continue to adapt to the evolving digital landscape, Elipedia emerges as a key innovation in the realm of knowledge management systems, empowering organizations to thrive in the digital era and beyond.

For more information about Elipedia and how it can transform your organization, please visit https://www.elitery.com/elipedia .

About Elitery:

Founded in 2011, PT Data Sinergitama Jaya, Tbk (later known as "Elitery") is an IT-managed service company that focuses on cloud and cybersecurity services. With a good corporate reputation, Elitery is trusted by world-class cloud services providers, such as Google Cloud as a go-to-market partner in Indonesia.

Since 2011, Elitery has handled many mission-critical systems accessed by tens of millions of users daily. Customers from various sectors, both private and government have also trusted Elitery. Equipped with the experience and competence that Elitery has, Elitery is confident that it can become a trusted partner for your organization's digital transformation.

SOURCE Elitery