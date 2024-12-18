Elitery Joins Google Cloud Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Initiative to Enhance Cybersecurity in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elitery, a managed IT services company in Indonesia, announced it has joined the Google Cloud Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) initiative on October, 17th 2024. This collaboration empowers Elitery to deliver cutting-edge, proactive security services that help businesses navigate today's complex cybersecurity challenges.

Google Cloud's MSSP initiative offers a range of security solutions and services to help organizations manage their cybersecurity needs effectively. By providing continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and risk management, MSSPs enable businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring that their digital environments remain secure. By joining this initiative, Elitery enhances its capabilities by leveraging Google Cloud's advanced cybersecurity tools and expertise to protect clients against ever-evolving cyber threats effectively.

As a Google Cloud MSSP, Elitery gains access to valuable resources and expanded opportunities, enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions. This collaboration reflects Elitery's commitment to providing effective security services to meet the changing needs of clients.

"We are thrilled to be part of Google Cloud's Managed Security Services Provider initiative," said Kresna Adiprawira, President Director of Elitery. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to protect our clients' digital environments with the highest level of security. The resources and support from Google Cloud allow us to elevate our service and offer even greater value to our customers."

Elitery's proactive security services are designed to address the most pressing security challenges faced by modern organizations. These services include continuous monitoring, threat detection and response, and comprehensive risk management. By leveraging the capabilities provided through the MSSP initiative, Elitery is equipped to offer advanced security measures that help prevent, detect, and respond to potential threats before they can impact business operations.

Elitery's participation in the Google Cloud MSSP initiative empowers the company to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions that address the growing challenges faced by businesses today. This inclusion enhances Elitery's capabilities, ensuring that clients benefit from the latest security innovations and best practices.

About Elitery

Founded in 2011, PT Data Sinergitama Jaya, Tbk (later known as "Elitery") is an IT-managed service company that focuses on cloud and cybersecurity services. With a good corporate reputation, Elitery is trusted by world-class cloud services providers, such as Google Cloud as a go-to-market partner in Indonesia.

Since 2011, Elitery has handled many mission-critical systems accessed by tens of millions of users daily. Customers from various sectors, both private and government, have also trusted Elitery. Equipped with the experience and competence that Elitery has, Elitery is confident that it can become a trusted partner for your organization's digital transformation.

Elitery's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous efforts to stay at the forefront of technology trends and advancements. By participating in initiatives like the MSSP, Elitery demonstrates its dedication to enhancing its service offerings and providing clients with cutting-edge solutions that address their security and IT management needs.

