Elong Hotel Technology Deepens "Eco-Going Global" Strategy at Indonesia Brand Launch

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, Elong Hotel Technology held its "Go Indonesia, Win Together" brand launch in Jakarta, marking a full-scale entry into Indonesia's hospitality market. As a key step after Thailand and Malaysia, the event signifies the deep implementation of the company's "Eco-Going Global" strategy in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Elong Hotel Technology brings its unique "Eco-Going Global" model to Indonesia, offering a "five-in-one" solution covering brand standards, operation systems, digital tools, supply chain support, and financial connectivity- systematically addressing key pain points for Chinese brands going overseas.

The launch gathered industry experts, investors, partners, and media from both countries. Elong Hotel Technology highlighted its key overseas brands including ELONG DELUXE, Mehood Elegant Hotel, ELONG HOTEL, MEHOOD LESTIE, Mehood Hotel, ELONG ME, and Elong E-S Hotel. The company systematically showcased its overseas smart hotel solutions centered on digital operations, service robots, and fast-installation materials, with a focus on its end-to-end support system featuring cross-border procurement, overseas warehousing, room distribution, and an international PMS. Taking the flagship Elong Hotel (Jakarta PIK) as a proven model, Elong Hotel Technology demonstrated concrete results of its "Eco-Going Global" strategy and its firm commitment to the Indonesian market.

In smart hotel technology, the company introduced China's mature modular fast-installation materials using dry construction and prefabrication to slash construction time and costs while meeting local environmental standards. AI site selection is already deployed. Smart hardware such as delivery robots, and smart screens are running stably at flagship properties.

To tackle supply chain challenges, Elong Hotel Technology has launched overseas warehouses in Southeast Asia, empowered by Zhiyi Technology, a full-chain digital platform formed by the merger of Tongyi Technology and Lvzhi Technology in July 2025. Zhiyi provides integrated services including cross-border procurement, local warehousing, room distribution, and international PMS.

The flagship Elong Hotel (Jakarta PIK) serves as a proven model. Located in PIK's core area, it recorded 93% OCC and RevPAR above RMB 512 in 2025, demonstrating the viability of the "global vision + local warmth" approach.

The successful launch marks the accelerated rollout of Elong Hotel Technology's Eco-Going Global strategy in Indonesia. Moving forward, the company will leverage Jakarta as a hub and Zhiyi's supply chain capabilities to expand into major Indonesian destinations, committed to co-creating a smart, sustainable global hospitality ecosystem through asset-light technology and operational empowerment.

SOURCE Elong Hotel Technology