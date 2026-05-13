EMA Partners Appoints Alicia Yi as Group Executive Advisor, Strengthening Executive Search & Leadership Advisory Capabilities Across APAC

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global executive search and leadership advisory firm EMA Partners today announced that former Korn Ferry Vice Chair Alicia Yi has joined the firm as Group Executive Advisor, based in Singapore.

Her appointment comes as organisations across Asia-Pacific navigate increasing complexity in leadership — from CEO succession and board composition to accelerating digital and AI-driven transformation. Across the region, companies are placing greater emphasis on senior-led, advisory-driven engagement to support critical leadership decisions, particularly as Singapore continues to strengthen its role as a regional hub for leadership decision-making across Asia-Pacific and ASEAN.

In her role, Alicia will work alongside EMA Partners' consultants to support clients on board and CEO level mandates, leadership advisory, and the development of high-performing, future-ready leadership teams across Asia-Pacific and globally.

"Leadership decisions today carry far greater complexity and consequence than even a few years ago," said Melvin Lee, Managing Partner of EMA Partners Singapore. "What matters to clients is not just execution, but having senior consultants who engage deeply, challenge assumptions, and stay closely involved through critical decisions such as succession, transformation, and board evolution. Alicia's appointment strengthens our ability to do that, adding further depth to how we support clients in these moments."

One of the region's most experienced executive search and human capital leaders, Alicia brings more than two decades of experience across two of the world's foremost leadership advisory firms. Most recently, she served as Vice Chair at Korn Ferry, where she led the firm's Global Consumer Market and Board & CEO Services practices and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Solutions across Asia-Pacific. Prior to Korn Ferry, she was Partner-in-Charge of the Singapore office at Heidrick & Struggles, advising multinational corporations, listed companies, and high-growth organisations on leadership strategy and long-term value creation.

"Organizations are navigating a more demanding leadership environment — where transformation, digital acceleration, and evolving expectations around governance and diversity are all converging," said Alicia Yi. "What this calls for isn't just execution, it demands advisors who engage early, go deep into the specific context, and stay genuinely close through the decisions that matter most — succession, transformation, board evolution. That's what drew me to EMA Partners: the conviction that real impact comes from working alongside clients, not just delivering to them."

Alicia began her career in human capital consulting at Towers Perrin in Singapore and Chicago, before taking on an international HR leadership role at Swiss Bank Corporation in Zurich. Her cross-border and multidisciplinary background has made her a sought-after advisor on CEO succession, board composition, and leadership effectiveness in complex, multinational environments.

She previously served as a Non-Executive Independent Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), where she served on both its Global Learning Committee and Singapore Chapter Executive Committee, as well as the International Women's Forum (IWF). Alicia is also a frequent speaker on leadership, governance, and human capital strategy at international industry forums. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University.

About EMA Partners EMA Partners is one of the world's largest independent global executive search and leadership advisory firms. Founded in 1988, the firm operates from more than 40 offices across five continents with over 200 consultants, serving multinational corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations. EMA Partners is a member of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC).

CONTACT:

Melvin Lee

Managing Partner, Southeast Asia

[email protected]

M: 98307098

O: 69503858

SOURCE EMA Partners