KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, join us at IOI Putrajaya Mall for the first-ever Saudi Travel Fair, hosted by the Saudi Tourism Authority. From 28 August to 1 September, celebrate Malaysia's National Independence Day with exclusive deals such as the buy one SAUDIA ticket and get the second at 50% off, win a ticket for two to Saudi, thrilling experiences, exciting gifts and prizes.

Embark on a Saudi Journey: Visit the Saudi Travel Fair in Putrajaya!

Elevate your spiritual journey beyond Umrah with up to 15 brand-new exclusive packages from over 13 top Malaysian travel agencies, with special discounts from Ikhlas.com, SAUDIA, In Saff Travel, Rayhar Travel, and more. Immerse yourself in Saudi's multifaceted culture and spectacular scenery through virtual reality adventures, interactive displays, and cultural activities like the Misbaha making and Zamzam stations, along with captivating Saudi cultural performances.

Ikhlas, the travel agency arm of Air Asia, is also set to launch a new platform designed for Free Independent Travelers (FITs) to customise their spiritual journeys beyond Umrah. This platform will allow travellers to seamlessly book their entire journey – from flights and hotels to experiences, all in one place.

Whether you're seeking a cultural escape, a thrilling adventure, or a transformative spiritual retreat, the Saudi Travel Fair offers something unforgettable for every traveller.

Don't know where to go? Here are a few places you can learn and discover more at the Saudi Travel Fair:

Jeddah , Saudi's cultural hub, seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, with a vibrant cultural and arts scene. Al- Balad , a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features restored coral stone houses, heritage galleries, and trendy cafes, creating a lively atmosphere. With its pristine Red Sea coastline, rich heritage, and a top safety ranking among G20 nations, Jeddah is a welcoming destination for all.



As the gateway to Makkah and Madinah , and home to an eclectic culinary scene, Jeddah offers a welcoming environment for all visitors, whether exploring solo or with loved ones, easily accessible through King Abdulaziz International Airport.



Riyadh , Saudi's capital and its economic powerhouse, is a vast and bustling city with a dynamic events calendar featuring over 17,000 events. As a gateway to spiritual tourism, Riyadh offers easy access to key Islamic landmarks, including Diriyah's At-Turaif , the 300-year-old birthplace of the first Saudi state and a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its historical significance and mud-brick architecture.



For a change of pace from the city, feel the soul of the desert on an unforgettable safari adventure, where you'll savour a traditional Saudi feast and dive into thrilling activities like sandboarding and camel riding.





Nestled between two other great oases in the northwest — Khaybar and Tayma , AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan , one of the most advanced cities of the 1st millennium BCE in the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library recently listed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.



AlUla has recently been recognized in TIME's 2024 'World's Greatest Places, with Dar Tantora The House Hotel and Sharaan Nature Reserve , which highlights the region's transformation into a dynamic hub for heritage, culture, art, adventure, and responsible tourism.

Connectivity and Visa

Truly, visiting Saudi has never been easier, smoother, or safer. With a 28% increase in flight frequency from 2023 to 2024, including Air Asia's new routes (Kuala Lumpur to Madinah), and Malaysia Airlines' new route (Johor Bahru to Madinah) marking the airline's first direct flight to Saudi outside of its home base at KLIA Terminal 1 (KUL).

With continuous developed initiatives, the eVisa program now includes 66 countries. Malaysians can take advantage of a free 96-hour Stopover Visa or opt for an approved eVisa. For those travelling for work or spiritual purposes, visas are valid for up to 90 days for Umrah, with the option to extend the stay to experience other destinations like Jeddah, Riyadh or AlUla. To enhance accessibility and connectivity, airline capacity has increased across AirAsia X, Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, and SAUDIA, with direct flights now available to Jeddah, Madinah, Taif, and Dammam.

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia' is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi with the world and welcoming travellers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travellers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination. To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com

SOURCE Visit Saudi