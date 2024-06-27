Embark on the Ultimate Adventure at Science Centre Singapore!

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From being amazed by science, challenging your fears, or diving into snowy adventures, there's something for everyone. If you are planning a trip to Singapore, make sure to add Science Centre Singapore and Snow City to your must-visit list. Tickets are available from SGD 25 on https://www.science.edu.sg/buy-tickets.

Other key highlights include:

Explore the science behind your deepest and darkest fears at Phobia 2 - The Science of Fear exhibition , as you embark on a journey of self-discovery to find out what phobia really is.

- , as you embark on a journey of self-discovery to find out what phobia really is. Snap insta-worthy photos as you navigate through a labyrinth of mirrors and lights in Professor Crackitt's Light Fantastic Mirror Maze , where every turn promises a new illusion!

, where every turn promises a new illusion! Decipher clues, solve riddles, and more at the one and only science themed, Escape @ Science Centre (E.S.C.). This fun-filled attraction blends the popular escape room concept with the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and an added sprinkle of theatricality.

This fun-filled attraction blends the popular escape room concept with the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and an added sprinkle of theatricality. Exciting Daily Science Shows: Bear witness to a towering vortex of flame soaring over 600°C in the iconic Fire Tornado Show. Learn about the history of electricity at the Energy Titans Show through jaw-dropping demonstrations that recreate lightning live in front of your eyes!

About Science Centre Singapore

Science Centre Singapore, a non-formal educational institution and leading regional Science Centre, along with its group of attractions, brings out the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through its unique blend of exhibitions, educational programmes and events. A custodian of creativity and innovation, Science Centre Singapore has captured the evolution of scientific developments for more than four decades. The Centre and its partners have played a pivotal role in transforming the way students and the public interact with and learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Since 1977, the Centre has welcomed over 30 million visitors and inspired them with more than 1,000 exhibits spread across 14 exhibition galleries and outdoor exhibition spaces.

The Centre's group of attractions include Omni-Theatre, Snow City and KidsSTOP™. The Omni-Theatre, Southeast Asia's first 8K 3D digital theatre with a 23m wide seamless dome screen, is an immersive destination like no other. Snow City is Singapore's only permanent indoor snow centre offering an Arctic inspired experience at Singapore's first ice gallery and snow chamber. KidsSTOP™ ️- Where every child gets to Imagine, Experience, Discover and Dream - is Singapore's first children's science centre offering an enriching experience through purposeful play for children aged 18 months to 8 years old. For more information, please visit www.science.edu.sg .

