Embrace the Spirit of Raya with Samsung’s Festive Deals!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine this: the warm glow of fairy lights, the scent of delicious ketupat simmering in the kitchen and laughter echoing through your home. This Raya, elevate your celebration and unlock a world of convenience with Samsung's incredible Raya Promotion!

From 1 March to 30 April, transform your home into a haven of festive joy. Immerse yourself in vibrant colours and crystal-clear visuals with amazing deals on stunning TVs. Boost your Raya movie nights with powerful sound devices, their rich tones filling your home with the magic of celebration. And say goodbye to tedious chores with cutting-edge digital appliances, freeing up your time for what truly matters – spending quality moments with loved ones!

Unwrap a Symphony of Surprises:

  • TV Raya: Indulge in cinematic experiences with your new TV. Imagine vibrant colours and crisp details bringing your favourite shows and movies to life. And guess what? Selected TV purchase comes with a special exclusive gift (check out Appendix 1 for details!).
  • AV Raya: Let the celebrative music flow with amazing deals on your new sound devices. Create a truly cinematic atmosphere for your Raya movies and shows. Plus, purchases of select items come with a delightful surprise (see Appendix 2 for the full list!).
  • DA Raya: Simplify your Raya chores and spend more time with loved ones thanks to deals on smart appliances. And to sweeten the deal, selected appliance purchase comes with a joyful exclusive gift (check Appendix 3 for details!).

But wait, there's more! The Raya Ketupat Promotion rewards you for embracing smart technology. Purchase two or more eligible SmartThings products in a single transaction and begin collecting "Ketupat" points. Collect five or more to unlock bonus Touch 'n Go eWallet credits!

Ketupat Collected

Bonus Touch n' Go eWallet Credit (RM)

5 Ketupat

500

6 Ketupat

600

7 Ketupat & Above

700

This Raya, don't just celebrate, elevate your celebration with Samsung's latest technology and amazing deals!

For more information, please visit: www.samsung.com/my/offer/indahnya-aidilfitri-2024/

APPENDIX 1

Category

Model

Promotion Models

Screen Size

RRP (RM)

SmartThings (YES / NO)

Free Gift

Free Gift Value (RM)

Ketupat

TV

Neo QLED 8K

QA85QN800CKXXM

85

32,699

YES

TNG eWallet credit

2,500

3

TV

Neo QLED 4K

QA85QN85CAKXXM

85

18,599

YES

TNG eWallet credit

1,000

3

TV

QLED

QA85Q80CAKXXM

85

15,199

YES

TNG eWallet credit

750

3

TV

Frame

QA85LS03BAKXXM

85

18,199

YES

TNG eWallet credit

1,000

3


1 unit of Bezel

899

TV

OLED

QA77S90CAKXXM

77

27,999

YES

TNG eWallet credit

1,000

3

APPENDIX 2

Category

Model

Promotion Models

RRP (RM)

SmartThings (YES / NO)

Free Gift

Free Gift Value (RM)

Ketupat

AV

Q Series

HW-Q990C/XM

6,499

YES

TNG eWallet credit

300

2

AV

Sound Tower

MX-T70/XM

1,999

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

-

Microphone

90

APPENDIX 3

Category

Model

Promotion Models

RRP (RM)

Promo
Price (RM)

SmartThings (YES / NO)

Free Gift

Free Gift Value (RM)

Ketupat

Refrigerator

FDR

RF59CB0T08A/ME

7,999

YES

TNG eWallet credit

300

3

Refrigerator

FDR

RF59CB0T03P/ME

7,999

YES

TNG eWallet credit

300

3

Refrigerator

FDR

RF48A4000M9/ME

4,599

3,599

NO

-

Refrigerator

FDR

RF48A4000B4/ME

4,799

3,899

NO

-

Refrigerator

TMF

RT47CB66448AME

3,399

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT47CB66448CME

3,399

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT47CB66448JME

3,399

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT47CB664422ME

3,399

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT42CB66443PME

3,199

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT42CB664412ME

3,199

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT42CB66443VME

3,199

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT38CB66448AME

3,199

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Refrigerator

TMF

RT42CB6644C3ME

3,199

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Washing Machine

Drum

WD13BB944DGBFQ

5,699

YES

TNG eWallet credit

200

2

Washing Machine

Drum

WF24B9600KV/FQ

6,899

12,999

YES

TNG eWallet credit

300

7

Washing Machine

Dryer

DV17B9750CV/FQ

7,499

YES

TNG eWallet credit

300

Washing Machine

Top Load

WA17CG6886BVFQ

3,099

2,599

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Air Conditioner

WindFree

AR10BYEAAWKNME

2,499

YES

TNG eWallet credit

200

1

Air Conditioner

WindFree

AR13BYEAAWKNME

2,799

YES

TNG eWallet credit

200

1

Air Conditioner

WindFree

AR18BYEAAWKNME

3,999

YES

TNG eWallet credit

200

2

Air Conditioner

WindFree

AR24BYEAAWKNME

4,549

YES

TNG eWallet credit

200

2

Air Conditioner

WindFree

AR10BYFAMWKNME

2,099

YES

TNG eWallet credit

150

1

Air Conditioner

WindFree

AR13BYFAMWKNME

2,399

YES

TNG eWallet credit

150

1

Air Conditioner

WindFree

AR18BYFAMWKNME

3,599

YES

TNG eWallet credit

150

2

Air Purifier

Air Purifier

AX46BG5000GSME

1,899

1,699

YES

TNG eWallet credit

100

1

Vacuum

Stick

VS20B959F3N/ME

4,599

NO

TNG eWallet credit

200

-

Vacuum

Stick

VS20B958F3B/ME

4,199

NO

TNG eWallet credit

200

-

Vacuum

Stick

VS20B95823W/ME

3,899

NO

TNG eWallet credit

200

-

Microwave Oven

Convection

MC35R8088LV/SM

1,959

NO

TNG eWallet credit

100

-

Microwave Oven

Convection

MC35R8088LC/SM

1,959

NO

TNG eWallet credit

100

-

Microwave Oven

Convection

MC35R8088LP/SM

1,959

NO

TNG eWallet credit

100

-

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics

