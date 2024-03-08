KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine this: the warm glow of fairy lights, the scent of delicious ketupat simmering in the kitchen and laughter echoing through your home. This Raya, elevate your celebration and unlock a world of convenience with Samsung's incredible Raya Promotion!

Embrace the Spirit of Raya with Samsung’s Festive Deals!

From 1 March to 30 April, transform your home into a haven of festive joy. Immerse yourself in vibrant colours and crystal-clear visuals with amazing deals on stunning TVs. Boost your Raya movie nights with powerful sound devices, their rich tones filling your home with the magic of celebration. And say goodbye to tedious chores with cutting-edge digital appliances, freeing up your time for what truly matters – spending quality moments with loved ones!

Unwrap a Symphony of Surprises:

TV Raya: Indulge in cinematic experiences with your new TV. Imagine vibrant colours and crisp details bringing your favourite shows and movies to life. And guess what? Selected TV purchase comes with a special exclusive gift (check out Appendix 1 for details!).

AV Raya: Let the celebrative music flow with amazing deals on your new sound devices. Create a truly cinematic atmosphere for your Raya movies and shows. Plus, purchases of select items come with a delightful surprise (see Appendix 2 for the full list!).

DA Raya: Simplify your Raya chores and spend more time with loved ones thanks to deals on smart appliances. And to sweeten the deal, selected appliance purchase comes with a joyful exclusive gift (check Appendix 3 for details!).

But wait, there's more! The Raya Ketupat Promotion rewards you for embracing smart technology. Purchase two or more eligible SmartThings products in a single transaction and begin collecting "Ketupat" points. Collect five or more to unlock bonus Touch 'n Go eWallet credits!

Ketupat Collected Bonus Touch n' Go eWallet Credit (RM) 5 Ketupat 500 6 Ketupat 600 7 Ketupat & Above 700

This Raya, don't just celebrate, elevate your celebration with Samsung's latest technology and amazing deals!

For more information, please visit: www.samsung.com/my/offer/indahnya-aidilfitri-2024/

