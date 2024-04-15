Samsung Electronics: Register To Get Credit and Win Mystery Gifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of entertainment is knocking! Did you catch the Samsung AI TVs unveiled at the recent Unbox & Discover 2024 event? From the stunning visuals of Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED 4K TVs to the unparalleled picture quality of OLED TV, Samsung pushes the boundaries of what's possible. Register your interest between 3 April – 16 April to be a part of this exciting rewards journey!

RM500 Touch 'n GO eWallet Credit:

Register To Get RM500 Credit and Win Mystery Gifts Worth Up To RM19,000*

Register and pre-order a brand new 2024 Samsung TV series between 17 April – 2 May 2024 to entitle for a RM500 Touch 'n Go eWallet credit![1]

Daily Mystery Gift Giveaway:

Love surprises? Just register your interest by clicking on the link provided below and answer survey questions during the promotion period, you are on your way of winning a mystery gift, is that simple! The more you participate, the higher your chances of winning! Samsung will be giving away daily mystery gift throughout the campaign, with a total value of up to RM19,000![2] Remember, it's one gift per winner and lucky winners will be notified via email.

Don't wait! This exciting offer is only valid from 3 April to 16 April 2024. Pre-order your new Samsung TV between 17 April and 2 May 2024 to redeem your RM500 Touch 'n Go eWallet credit.[3]

Be ready to upscale and ease your lifestyle with our 2024 Samsung AI TV, enjoy fantastic savings, and stand a chance to win amazing daily gift.

To register your interest, go to: https://www.samsung.com/my/2024-ai-tv/form/?cid=pr

For more information on Samsung's 2024 TVs, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/tvs/all-tvs/

[1] Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last. [2] Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last. [3] Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.

