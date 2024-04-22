KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia is thrilled to announce the pre-order for the latest Samsung AI TV! It's finally here - the AI-powered Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED and OLED TVs that seamlessly integrate into your smart home ecosystem for a more connected and convenient lifestyle.

Pre-order Samsung AI TV for exclusive offers up to RM2,900 and a chance to win prizes worth a total of RM140,000!

With AI incorporated, it transforms how we interact with our TVs, making entertainment more accessible and enjoyable. Imagine effortlessly controlling your TV with simple voice commands or having it anticipate your preferences and suggest tailored content, whether it's enhancing picture quality or voice enhancement, the AI TV elevates our lifestyle by providing a smarter, more immersive entertainment experience that adapts to our individual needs and preferences.

Now, we are giving away Touch 'n Go e wallet credit and a chance for you to win prizes worth a total of RM140,000 if you pre-order between 17 April 2024 - 2 May 2024[1]. Below the list of pre-order promos[2] for your reference.

Neo QLED 8K - enjoy up to RM2,500 Touch 'n Go e wallet credit Neo QLED 4K - enjoy up to RM2,900 Touch 'n Go e wallet credit OLED - enjoy up to RM1,600 Touch 'n Go e wallet credit

In order to fulfil the need for next level experience. We have launch the latest 2024 Q-Series Soundbar that can sync with your Samsung TV seamlessly by Q-Symphony, where you can enjoy a home theatre experience with the feature. Samsung continue to push the boundaries and is ranked No.1 selling Soundbar brand for 10 years.

If you are looking for a sound device with artistic design, perhaps our all-new Music Frame with design inspired by the frame is what you are looking for. It allows users to display personal pictures or artwork while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. It can be used as a standalone device or paired with your Samsung TV and Soundbar, the Music Frame is here for an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.

As part of the pre-order promotion, you may enjoy the benefits of purchasing our Soundbar series as below[3]:

Music Frame - save up to RM500 comparing with it's RRP of RM1,999 The Frame - enjoy up to RM800 Touch 'n Go ewallet credit Q-Series Soundbar – save up to RM1,500 when you purchase our latest Q-Series Soundbar.

Elevate your TV viewing experience with our Samsung AI TV and match it with Soundbar that gives you the ultimate home entertainment. Click the link below to pre-order now!

Pre order now: http://www.samsung.com/my/tvs/pre-order/pr/

If you wish to know more about our full range of Samsung TVs and Soundbars, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/my/tvs/all-tvs/

https://www.samsung.com/my/audio-devices/

[1] RM500 Touch 'n Go ewallet credit to be redeemed from Samsung redemption portal when you purchase selected newly launched Samsung TVs between 17 April – 2 May 2024. One (1) redemption per customer, limited to 58,000 units, first come first served. While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit: https://images.samsung.com/is/content/samsung/assets/my/tnc/2024-TV-GTM-Hand-RaiserCampaign_TnC_V8-20.3.2024-CLEAN.pdf [2] The Promotion is open to all Malaysian Citizens and residents of Malaysia of 18 years old and above (as of 17 April 2024) with the requisite identification documents (e.g. NRIC/Passport) ("Eligible Customer"); except Samsung's employees (and their immediate families), its related agencies, retailers and dealers. Terms and conditions apply. While stock lasts. [3] Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.

