Emerging Leader IX Technology Makes Strides in Expanding Footprint to Vietnam and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IX Technology (IXT), a leading Singapore-based provider of data centre mechanical and electrical (M&E) infrastructure solutions, proudly announces its expansion into Vietnam (Hanoi) and Malaysia (Johor Bahru). IXT is also a proud Silver Sponsor for Data Centre World Asia (DCWA), taking place in Singapore from October 11 to 12, 2023. You can find IXT at Stand S20.

Established in 2004, IXT has dedicated itself to becoming the foremost provider of data centre M&E infrastructure solutions in Singapore. Offering end-to-end services from design and construction to preventive maintenance, IXT ensures the uninterrupted operation of mission-critical facilities. With over 500,000 square feet of built space and active maintenance of 200 sites, IXT extends its reach to serve multinational clientele in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Significant investments and strategic partnerships fortify IXT's expansion into these markets. The company officially incorporated its Vietnam and Malaysia subsidiaries in August 2023. Both countries have seen rapid growth in the data centre sector, presenting substantial opportunities in government and private sectors.

Johor, in particular, benefits from its proximity to the Southeast Asian data centre hub, Singapore, attracting investments and operators. As SEA's data centre market flourishes, IXT stands ready to support this expansion with the backing of key OEM vendors and service partners.

Steven Lee, Founder and Managing Director of IXT, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's expansion: "We initiated this strategic move well ahead of COVID-19. With the extension of our presence to Hanoi and Johor, we look forward to empowering our clients with high-quality professional support for their data centre M&E infrastructure."

IXT's participation in DCWA 2023 marks its seventh year at the event, the premier platform for data centre professionals to connect with experts and explore cutting-edge technology solutions.

For more information, visit www.ixtechnology.com.sg or follow @IX Technology Pte Ltd on LinkedIn.

About IX Technology

IX Technology (IXT) is a professional M&E infrastructure solution partner that provides turnkey design and build solutions and preventive maintenance services for data centres, corporate server rooms and offices. Headquartered in Singapore, IXT helps clients with mission-critical facilities to save cost, minimise risk and ensure their business operational uptime.

