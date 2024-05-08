Emeritus Claims Top Spot on TIME Magazine's 'World's Top EdTech Companies of 2024' Ranking

Emeritus leads the way among edtech companies, standing out for its strong financial performance, global impact, and significant industry influence, as recognised by TIME Magazine

MUMBAI, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus , a global leader in delivering accessible and affordable high-quality education, has been ranked as the number one EdTech Company in the world by TIME Magazine's inaugural " World's Top EdTech Companies of 2024 " ranking. This recognition recognises Emeritus's significant impact on the global education landscape and its commitment to providing high-quality online education.

The top ranking highlights Emeritus's remarkable growth and impact through its continuous innovation in the high-quality online education landscape across the globe. Emeritus witnessed a staggering 75% growth over the previous year – setting the company far ahead of its peers. Offering a diverse range of courses from esteemed universities worldwide, including the University of Cambridge, Harvard Business School, the University of Pennsylvania, MIT Sloan, Indian School of Business, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the University of Western Australia, John Hopkins, NTU Singapore, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley Executive Education, INSEAD, Wharton Executive Education, among others . Emeritus has empowered learners across 80+ countries. This top spot from TIME Magazine comes right after Emeritus's success story recently became a case study by the Harvard Business School .

Announcing this milestone, Ashwin Damera, Co-Founder and CEO, Emeritus, said, "We are honoured to be recognized as the top EdTech company in the world by the prestigious TIME Magazine. We dedicate this feat to the entire Emeritus team and their dedication to consistently raising the bar, as well as the unwavering commitment of our learners and partner institutions around the globe. Chaitanya and I embarked on this journey with a bold ambition to break down barriers to high-quality education. This acknowledgment underscores the transformative impact of our work and inspires us to continue innovating and expanding our reach."

TIME Magazine in collaboration with Statista evaluated edtech companies based on a comprehensive framework. Factors for evaluation included financial strength and industry impact of the company, as well as revenue, employee growth, and funding data. Industry impact was assessed the quality and reach of the company's offerings, intellectual property portfolio, and user base. Emeritus's exceptional performance across these criteria propelled it to the top spot.

The global ranking by TIME and Statista also reflects the enduring significance of online learning in today's industry landscape. This signifies the growing demand for accessible, high-quality learning opportunities that cater to working professionals seeking career advancement.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across 80+ countries. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit www.Emeritus.org .

