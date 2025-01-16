Emotional Link Publishes Latest "Summary of Tax Measures and Tax Saving Methods for Overseas FX users" on Overseas FX Academia

TOKYO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional Link LLC published the latest January 2025 version of "Summary of Tax Measures and Tax Saving Methods for Overseas FX users" on "Overseas FX Academia".

Overseas FX Academia

As of January 14, 2025, the tax rate of the profit earned on Japanese FX brokers is 20% or so. But in the case Overseas FX brokers, the tax rate is classified as comprehensive taxation which changes depending on the size of profit. In detail, if the profit exceeds ¥3.3 million, the tax rate and tax will be higher than that of the profit earned on Japanese FX brokers. In addition to that, you cannot "carry forward losses". If you use overseas FX brokers, you should definitely take some tax measures. Therefore, in this article, we introduce the details about that.

Overseas FX Academia publishes a lot of articles related to overseas FX brokers for Japanese people living overseas who use overseas FX brokers. We research every day about overseas FX brokers mainly popular with Japanese people, and publish the latest information of overseas FX brokers in articles, such as "Recommended Overseas FX brokers ranking," "Comparison of account opening bonuses of Recommended Overseas FX brokers," and "Latest data about deposit bonuses of Overseas FX brokers."

SOURCE Emotional Link LLC