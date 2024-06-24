Emphasys Achieves Gold Partnership with Informatica, Enhancing Data Solutions

SYDNEY, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasys Pty Ltd, a pioneer in SAP services and solutions, proudly announces its newly awarded Gold Partnership with Informatica, a leader in enterprise data management. This significant milestone underscores Emphasys's commitment to delivering unparalleled data management solutions across Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Founded by a team of industry veterans, Emphasys has consistently demonstrated excellence in the field of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and SAP systems. The company is recognised for its expertise in SAP Architecture, Integration, Data and S/4HANA Advisory Services. The partnership with Informatica marks a significant achievement, positioning Emphasys as a foremost authority in comprehensive data solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

Informatica has recognised Emphasys with the Gold Partnership status due to its outstanding capabilities and profound impact in the realms of Data Ingestion & Transformation, Data Quality, Data Intelligence, Master Data Management, and Data Access Management. This recognition is part of Informatica's commitment to supporting partners that excel in fostering innovative data solutions that drive business transformation.

"Receiving the Gold Partnership from Informatica is not only an honour but a reflection of our dedication to excellence in data management," said Glynn Williams Managing Director of Emphasys Pty Ltd. "This partnership enables us to further enhance our offerings and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that are essential for navigating today's complex data landscapes."

Informatica's ranking as the number one provider in several critical data management categories aligns with Emphasys's mission to deliver top-tier data and analytics services. Through this partnership, Emphasys will leverage Informatica's best-in-class technologies to enhance service delivery and client outcomes in data transformation and insights.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emphasys to our Gold Partner program," said Jacob Van der Eyk, Senior Director – Channel and Alliances, APAC at Informatica. "Emphasys's proven track record and expertise in SAP and data management perfectly complement our technologies, and we are excited about the innovative solutions this partnership will bring to many of our joint customers as they modernise to S/4HANA in Australia."

Emphasys's ISO:9001:2015 certification from PwC and its prestigious Gold Level Partnership with SAP further reinforce its status as a trusted leader in the industry.

About Emphasys Pty Ltd: Emphasys Pty Ltd is a leading provider of SAP services headquartered in Sydney, Australia. www.emphasys.com.au

About Informatica: Informatica is the world's leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management.

