Employment Hero acquires Canadian employment platform Humi in $100M+ global expansion move

CAD $100m+ deal will see Employment Hero expand into the Canadian market, providing thousands of SMEs with a unified platform for managing employment, tailored to Canada's unique business environment.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global employment solutions leader Employment Hero, has today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Humi, Canada's trusted employment platform, in a deal estimated to be worth north of CAD$100M in one of the largest recent deals in Canadian tech.

The acquisition will facilitate Employment Hero's expansion into Canada, a key market for the business as it seeks to broaden its global footprint, which currently serves over 2 million employees and 300,000 SMEs worldwide.



The deal will combine Employment Hero's global innovation and Employment Operating System (eOS) with Humi's intimate understanding of the Canadian market, creating a localised solution for businesses.



Thousands of Humi SME customers will soon gain access to an all-in-one platform for payroll, HR, and benefits, designed specifically for Canadian businesses. The companies aim to double this number in the near term as part of their goal to become the leader of employment management solutions in the region.

With over one million small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Canada, there is an opportunity to further improve productivity for employees and employers. As Humi continues to grow to meet the needs of Canadian businesses, the partnership with Employment Hero will fuel further product innovation, empowering Canadian SMEs to invest in their people, processes, and growth.

For almost a decade, Humi has been building employment solutions to help every Canadian employee feel valued, supported, and inspired based on the belief that businesses thrive because they prioritise their people.

Ben Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Employment Hero said: "Humi is an incredible business and Canada is an exciting market. I'm thrilled to join forces with Kevin. He's a passionate founder and Humi's success to date is testament to his commitment to Canadian businesses. The Humi team has a deep knowledge of Canadian employment and an impressive track record of supporting businesses in Canada. Humi will remain Canadian-operated, and their team will continue to serve the unique needs of local businesses. I look forward to working with the entire Humi team as we support thousands more Canadian businesses".

Kevin Kliman, CEO and co-founder of Humi said: "United in our mission to make employment easier and more valuable for everyone, Employment Hero is the perfect partner to support Humi's growth in Canada. Their investment in Humi is a commitment to our customers. Together, we will continue to drive progress in the employment marketplace with tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs, supporting local businesses across Canada".

To learn more visit www.humi.ca or employmenthero.com.

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the global authority on employment, offering a world-leading Employment Operating System (eOS) that simplifies and optimises every stage of the employment process. Its award-winning platform combines HR, payroll, recruitment, and employee engagement tools with the groundbreaking employment superapp, Employment Hero Jobs, which integrates career management and financial wellbeing. Serving over 300,000 businesses and managing more than 2 million employees worldwide, Employment Hero reduces administrative burdens by up to 80%, enabling organisations to focus on their goals and create more productive, engaged teams. By revolutionising the employment marketplace, Employment Hero is making employment easier, more valuable, and rewarding for everyone. For more information, visit employmenthero.com.

About Humi

Humi is the only employment platform for Canadian businesses. We know running a business is more than just paperwork and tasks – we make it easy to care for businesses and those who bring them to life. We're the best choice for supporting Canadian businesses in being better employers with a unified payroll, HR, and benefits solution. To learn more about Humi, visit www.humi.ca.

SOURCE Employment Hero