Empower Your Christmas: BLUETTI's Portable Power Stations for the Perfect Gift

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Missed Black Friday deals on Portable Power Station? BLUETTI, a leading brand in portable power solutions, is giving the last chance to get the power station of your dreams at a massive discount, up to 26%, from 12 Dec.

Explore the BLUETTI Christmas Collection

BLUETTI BLUETTI AC180+PV200 BLUETTI AC200MAX

BLUETT power stations present a unique and practical gift option for yourself, family, and friends. They'll keep your Christmas tree lights shining all season long at home or in the great outdoors.

On-the-go Power: BLUETTI EB70

The EB70 is a grab-and-go generator for holiday camping and emergency backup. Portable yet robust, the EB70 weighs only 9.7kg and delivers 1,000W power for small appliances and gadgets. Plus, the associated BLUETTI app lets users monitor and remotely control the unit in real time from the comfort of sleeping bag during camping.

Outdoor Solar Generator Kit: BLUETTI AC180 + PV200

If you're looking for a powerful bundle to keep you charged in the wild and power electric grills and coffee makers -- check out the BLUETTI AC180. This 16kg(36.1lbs) portable power station can run even some 2,000W resistive loads in the Power Lifting mode.

There'll always be power ready as the AC180 charges in a flash - with 1,440W mains charging to 80% in 45 minutes and 500W solar charging to a full charge in 2 hours. If solar and mains are connected at the same time, it automatically prioritizes solar charging to save you a little extra money.

Expandable Mobile Generator: BLUETTI AC200MAX + B230

BLUETTI's flagship model - AC200MAX fits the bill for powering road trips or emergencies. It charges everything from your refrigerator to your iPhones simultaneously. Users can expand its capacity to 6,144Wh with two B230 expansion batteries, and rest easy knowing that foods stay fresh during a multi-day blackout.

The AC200MAX has 16 outlets, including a NEMA TT-30 RV plug that can power your rig directly. When paired with solar panels, it can charge up to 900 watts and keep you powered wherever you go.

Scalable Home Backup Power: BLUETTI AC300 + B300

You may need this UPS for home backup: the AC300 system will keep all your home essentials, including lights, refrigerator, and heating system, running after 20ms of power loss. It's a modular battery system that allows users to customize to their needs and budget. By choosing 2 to 4 B300 batteries, 3,072Wh each, users can scale up to a whopping 12,288Wh of power.

The AC300 system recharges fast either via 3,000W mains charging, or 2,400W solar to maximize clean energy and save on your bills.

Perfect Christmas Gifts from BLUETTI

When you buy from BLUETTI, you get more than a product - you get peace of mind and inspiration, just like the BLUETTI Heroes have benefited from.

Meet Tom, a 75-year-old with an off-grid farming lifestyle transformed by BLUETTI's AC300 and AC500 battery systems. These powerhouses, connected to his solar shed, have enabled Tom to achieve energy self-sufficiency. And Latrell Mitchell, a rugby league superstar, finds solace at Winmarra Farm after a calf injury, where BLUETTI power generators fuel his off-grid activities and recharges himself to bounce back stronger .

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

SOURCE PT BLUETTI ENERGY INDONESIA