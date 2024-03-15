JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative solar generator and green outdoor energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Indonesian market. With a commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions, Jackery will introduce a range of innovative products tailored to meet the unique needs of Indonesian consumers.

Empowering Indonesia: Jackery Introduces Cutting-Edge Portable Power Solutions

We are launching the highly anticipated E1000 Pro, E1500 Pro, and E2000 Pro power stations, designed to deliver portable power on demand. These cutting-edge portable power stations boast high-capacity storage, multiple output ports, and advanced safety features, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether it's for camping adventures, emergency backup power, or everyday charging needs, Jackery's power stations offer unparalleled performance and convenience.

E1000 Pro measures at 11.5 kgs, which is lighter and smaller than all equivalent models on the market and its ergonomic design ensures compact ease, and easy set up. E2000 Pro features 2,160 Watt-hour capacity, 2,200W power to encourage outdoor lovers the freedom to go anywhere they want and enable campers or families to explore further on a sustainable outdoor experience. Weighing just 17 kg, Jackery E1500 Pro is 20% lighter and 15% smaller than similar products of the same capacity.

Promising all-round safety, the 3 Pro products are all shock-resistant and fire-retardant to UL 94V-0 standards. They are all equipped with intelligent Battery Management Systems (BMS) providing 12 forms of protection to cover all kinds of unexpected scenarios including over-current, short current, over-discharge, overcharge, thermal protection, and more. This adds extra safety for users. Thanks to its unrivaled cooling system supported by high-precision chips and a maximum of nine sensors, the products achieve dissipation efficiency by 30%.

In addition to the power stations, Jackery is proud to introduce the SolarSaga 100W solar panel, providing a renewable energy solution to complement its portable power stations. With high solar conversion efficiency of 24.3% and a durable design, the SolarSaga 100W offers reliable power generation in any environment, allowing users to harness the sun's energy wherever they go. It can be paired with any portable power station mentioned above to formulate a complete solar generator system.

Jackery's entry into the Indonesian market marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. With a reputation for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Jackery's impact on Indonesia's renewable energy is significant. For more info, contact Jackery Indonesia IG.

