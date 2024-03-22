MELBOURNE, Australia, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickford Racing, a leading force in the Australian Supercars Championship, is gearing up for the 2024 Melbourne SuperSprint Supercars event with the reliable support of Jackery, a global leader in innovative solar generators and green outdoor energy solutions.

Jackery Empowers Tickford Racing at 2024 Supercars Championship–Australian Formula 1 Event

Facing a significant challenge at this year's Australian Grand Prix (AGP)– the absence of a dedicated pit lane and the challenge of securing reliable power sources – Tickford Racing turned to Jackery for a solution. With Jackery's portable power station Explorer 2000 Plus, Tickford Racing has successfully overcome this obstacle, ensuring crucial connections to the data station remotely for their race cars and crew with ease, thus ensuring seamless operations.

As Tickford Racing prepares to tackle the 2024 Supercars Championship – Australian Formula 1 event, Jackery's support has been instrumental in enabling the team to maintain their competitive edge.

"The partnership with Jackery has been invaluable for us," said Brad Wischusen, Technical Director, at Tickford Racing. "Their portable power solutions have allowed us to adapt seamlessly to the challenges we faced, ensuring that our operations run smoothly. Success for our team demands the utmost in reliability, durability, and high performance, and Jackery aligns perfectly with those values."

"Empowering Tickford Racing with reliable and sustainable energy solutions is at the core of our mission at Jackery. As they navigate the challenges, we're proud to stand by their side, providing the power they need to excel." said Tracy Wang, Head of Global PR at Jackery.

The Explorer 2000 Plus offers remarkable versatility and power, making it an indispensable companion for various activities. With the capability to connect up to five additional battery packs simultaneously, its output increases from 2 kWh to an impressive 12 kWh, ensuring sustained power for extended periods.

As Tickford Racing continues its pursuit of excellence in the 2024 Supercars Championship – Australian Formula 1 event, the partnership with Jackery stands as a testament to their shared values and commitment to success.

For more information about Jackery, visit https://au.jackery.com/.

About Jackery:

Jackery, founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018 and has been recognized by 200+ authorized media and organizations worldwide.

SOURCE Jackery Inc.